Miami adds touted edge rusher Jayvon Dawson

A big week on the recruiting trail continued for Miami Sunday night, as the Hurricanes added a commitment from high-upside edge rusher Jayvon Dawson.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder chose the ‘Canes over North Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia and a handful of other Power 4 offers. He has emerged as a coveted recruiting target over the past few months, and is still just 16 years old as a junior.

Last fall, he finished with 68 tackles (22 TFLs), 8 sacks, and a forced fumble in a breakout season for Santaluces High in Lake Worth.

This breaking news story will be updated.