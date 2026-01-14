Miami bidding to be 3rd largest underdog to win title in BCS or College Football Playoff era

Since Miami was selected as the final team in the College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes have faced long odds to win their first national title since 2001. Now they must overcome even more.

Miami is an 8½-point underdog to Indiana, according to BetMGM. The Hurricanes are trying to become the third-largest underdog to pull an upset in a BCS or College Football Playoff game in the past 27 years.

Only two underdogs of more than 8½ points – Ohio State, an 11½-point underdog vs. Miami in the 2002 title game and Oklahoma, a 10½-point underdog vs. Florida State in the 2000 title game – pulled off bigger upsets since 1998.

Besides being more than a touchdown underdog, Miami has to overcome recent domination by the title game’s betting favorite. Since 2019, the last six title game favorites have each won and covered the point spread.

The last underdog to win the national title game was Clemson in 2018. The Tigers were 5-point underdogs to Alabama, but stunned the Crimson Tide 44-16.

Since the inaugural BCS title game in 1998, favorites in the title game have won 17 of the 27 national title contests.

Since 1998, there have been 57 BCS or College Football Playoff games. Miami is the 19th team that is an underdog of at least 8½-points. Favorites won 16 of those previous 18 matchups.

However, this year Miami (13-2) is a perfect 3-0 straight-up as an underdog. The ‘Canes were a 3-point underdog in their season opening 27-24 upset of Notre Dame. In the playoffs, Miami was a 3-point underdog in its 10-3 first round win at Texas A&M and a 7½-point underdog in its 24-14 quarterfinal win vs. Ohio State.

Indiana (15-0) has been favored in 13 of its 15 games this season. The Hoosiers covered the spread in nine of their 13 favorite roles including playoff wins against Alabama (38-3 as a 7½-point favorite) and Oregon (56-22 as a 3-point favorite). Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana is 26-0 straight-up as a favorite.

Largest title game spreads since 1998

Year Favorite Spread Underdog Result

2022 Georgia -13½ TCU Georgia 65-7

2002 Miami -11½ Ohio State Ohio State 31-24

2013 Florida State -11 Auburn Florida State 34-31

2000 Florida State -10½ Oklahoma Oklahoma 13-2

2012 Alabama -10 Notre Dame Alabama 42-14

2020 Alabama -9½ Ohio State Alabama 52-24

2025 Indiana -8½ Miami Title game Monday

2024 Ohio State -8½ Notre Dame Ohio State 34-23