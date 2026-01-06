Miami DL transfer Daylen Russell shares thoughts on transferring to Louisville

One of the first players on the Miami Hurricanes roster to make his intentions clear that he was leaving the program was freshman interior defensive lineman Daylen Russell.

On Monday, the 6-foot-3, 275-pounder announced that he will join head coach Jeff Brohm and will be taking his talents to Louisville.

“It wasn’t a very hard decision to leave Miami after a long talk with my family,” Russell said. “At my next school, I want to develop more into a pass rusher, and for them to let me show my talents.”

The one-time Miami-Dade Defensive Player of the Year from Columbus High School (Fla.) saw the field minimally during his time with the Hurricanes and wants more playing time. He recently visited Louisville and was convinced of where his new home will be.

The Cardinals have several South Florida players on their roster, including standout running back Isaac Brown, who recommitted to Louisville after previously having intentions to transfer.

“I just got off a visit from Louisville, and I committed after a long talk with my family, and it’s the best decision for me.”

Russell committed to the Cardinals despite the program still searching for a new defensive coordinator following Ron English’s departure. The three-star-rated talent recorded six total tackles (three solo) last season and has three years of eligibility remaining.