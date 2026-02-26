Miami hiring Broncos assistant as next running backs coach
Miami is hiring Denver Broncos quality control assistant Favian Upshaw as its next running backs coach, sources tell On3. The former FIU and Georgia Southern quarterback is a former Tulane grad assistant.
Upshaw signed with FIU out of high school when Miami head coach Mario Cristobal was the Panthers head coach. Upshaw landed his first on-field coaching role in 2021 as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern, as the Golden Eagles averaged 192.5 rushing yards per game.
Upshaw’s hire comes after Miami running backs coach Matt Merritt was hired by the Arizona Cardinals. He takes over a running back room that includes Mark Fletcher, Marty Brown, Girard Pringle Jr. and Jordan Lyle.
Upshaw has emerged as a rising star in the NFL coaching space in recent years. He coached the National Team running backs at the Senior Bowl and also interviewed for the Broncos’ wide receivers coach job before Denver hired Ronald Curry. CBS first reported that Upshaw was the target.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.