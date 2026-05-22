Miami hiring Kansas defensive assistant Matt Birkett to staff

Miami is hiring Kansas defensive assistant Matt Birkett to its staff, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Friday.

Birkett has hopped from staff to staff since his three-season stint at James Madison from 2019-2022 under former head coach Curt Cignetti. He spent 2023 at USF, 2024 at Tulsa, and 2025 at Kansas. His collegiate coaching career began at Maine, where he remained from 2012-2018.

With the hire, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal continues to beef up the Hurricanes’ secondary staff under defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. In Miami‘s first season with Hetherman running the defense, the program made a run to the National Championship Game.

Miami is hiring Kansas defensive assistant Matt Birkett, a source tells @On3.



Was previously at USF and James Madison. The latest move with Miami's secondary staff. @mzenitz first.https://t.co/TtJ37C9u8x pic.twitter.com/Hn68OEF3Ko — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) May 22, 2026

Earlier this week, Mario Cristobal assessed the new-look landscape and how the sport of college football has changed from programs loading up on top-level players while keeping them for multiple years. Because talented high school prospects spread across the country, coupled with movement in the portal, it presents challenges on the depth chart.

“The days of hoarding talent are over,” Cristobal told Kevin Clark on This Is Football. “You know what the benefits of hoarding that talent used to be? Yeah, you have all these guys. But just as importantly, the teams you’re playing against, they don’t have your third and fourth option. They’re down to their fourth, fifth, sixth [option]. That advantage, that gap, that has been closed tremendously and that’ll continue to close until there’s some kind of … parameters set. You just don’t know.

“It’s wild, man. I don’t know where to begin. But you know what? It’s adapt or die. That simple. Adapt or die, invest or go do something else.”

Miami was one of those programs to land a five-star recruit out of the 2026 cycle, signing No. 1 overall player Jackson Cantwell on the offensive line. As a group, the Hurricanes brought in the No. 8-ranked recruiting class this year, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking.

Of course, roster construction is also evolving. Cristobal pointed to an emphasis on the line of scrimmage and used Notre Dame as an example. He studied the Fighting Irish while preparing for last year’s season opener – a 27-24 Miami win – and saw how much the offensive and defensive lines dominated during the program’s run to the national title game in 2024.

As a result of the balance in college football, Cristobal doesn’t see as much of a talent gap between conferences. He called it a sign of the times given all the change in the last five years.

“We’re seeing, after three or four years of recruiting, where do we match up and looking at a really tight slug-it-out game at the line of scrimmage?” Cristobal said. “It makes us realize, you know what? The landscape has changed. There’s no team, and especially no conference, that has separated itself as it relates to talent at the line of scrimmage.

“For us, we don’t look at labels, logos, conferences – all that junk. It’s about each team and it’s about each year. And it’s never been more evident than it is now.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.