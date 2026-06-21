Miami Hurricanes director Dennis Smith talks high school recruitment

In a recent interview with CanesInsight, Miami Hurricanes executive director Dennis Smith highlighted the importance of high school recruitment in an era that emphasizes the transfer portal and NIL. Last year, Miami Central (Fla.) graduate Rueben Bain Jr. was an integral part of the Hurricanes’ playoff run.

Coming out of Miami Central, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher was a four-star prospect. The 14th-best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, he helped guide Miami Central to a state championship as a junior, recording 31 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.

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“You know, when we started this thing five years ago, it was high school recruiting and the portal, because I don’t know that there was a ton of talent that we wanted to retain. We’re at a place now where you guys, it’s player retention first. Its high school recruiting is right there, neck and neck second.” Smith told CanesInsight.

“And then the portal is third, okay? Because we believe in our ability to identify and develop. You start with the high school kid, because you’re going to have them three to four years, three to five years. And then the portal is second. I think if you do a great job with player retention and the high school recruitment, you now use the portal to supplement. Yeah.”

After their national championship run last year, the Hurricanes’ emphasis on high school recruitment has paid off for them with their class of 2026. The best recruiting class in the ACC and eight best in the nation according to ON3 rankings, it is headlined by the best player in the nation, five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.

Graduating from Nixa (Miss.), the class of 2026 headliner, helped guide the Eagles to a 6A state championship game, losing out to Lee’s Summit Tigers (Miss.). Cantwell was named as the first-ever offensive lineman to earn the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award.

Alongside Cantwell, Miami’s highly ranked high school football recruitment class of 2026 also features 18 other four-star talents. Included in that is St. Augustine (Fla.) wide receiver Soumourian Wingo, the fifth-best player in Florida according to Rivals Industry Rankings, and South Elgin (Ill.) tight-end Gavin Mueller.

The Hurricanes’ emphasis on high school recruitment has also landed them the second-best class nationally for the class of 2027. With three five-star talents in Long Beach Poly (Calif.) cornerback Donte Wright, Miami Carol City (Fla.) receiver Nick Lennear, and Irmo (S.C.) edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.

Additionally, the Hurricanes have already started their work on the class of 2028. With offers sent out to the two best players from the class according to Rivals Industry Rankings, they are also predicted to land five-star receiver Brysen Wright and cornerback A’mir Sears, according to Rivals RPM.

With three successful high school football recruiting classes, Miami’s approach to player recruitment has earned it high standing with ON3 and Rivals Industry Rankings. Each class, from 1999 to 2030, can be viewed here.