Miami adds another piece to growing 2027 recruiting class

Key West (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Josh Johnson knew he wanted to stay in the Sunshine State to play his college football. The question was where.

He answered it on Tuesday, announcing his commitment to Miami over the in-state rival Florida Gators. The Hurricanes had been considered the heavy favorite after visits over the winter, but Florida’s new staff made things interesting with a visit to Gainesville earlier this month.

Ultimately though, the proximity to home and his relationship with the coaching staff won out.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder also had offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Louisville and a host of others. He is the sixth commitment early in the cycle for Mario Cristobal and Co. and just the second on the defensive side of the ball.

His addition is also the first along the defensive line in this class.

“I’m primarily going to play the three-tech, but I’m also going to be able to play the field end kind of position,” he told Holland. “I’ll be doing a little bit of both. Just when I’m needed and what’s needed. I would mainly play three-tech, though.”

Hurricanes eyeing another top-10 class

Earlier this month, the ‘Canes beat out a host of national powers for borderline five-star wideout Nick Lennear, who Johnson was actually on a visit with when he announced his decision.

The Miami Carol City star pushed the class up to No. 8 nationally and was the fourth blue-chipper to commit, joining safety Jaylyn Jones, tight end Demarcus Deroche, and wideout Ah’Mari Stevens. Miami also has it eyes on another local standout in touted North Miami Beach safety Andre Hyppolite.

Multiple predictions have gone in favor of Miami since his visit to campus.

“The environment with the coaches was great,” Hyppolite told Wiltfong of his visit. “They made me feel like I belonged there and were very welcoming. What excites me about a opportunity to play for The U is that it’ll just be a great thing to do putting on for my city and not being too far from the people closet to me. What excites me about the U is Coach (Will) Harris, he’s a great guy. Definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the game and just a great honest person.”