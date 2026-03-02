Miami (OH) AD accuses Bruce Pearl of bringing Auburn bias into March Madness debate
Sitting with a 29-0 record, Miami (OH) is two games away from completing its regular season with a flawless record. However, former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl believes the Redhawks must continue to win to deserve a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Last week, Pearl made waves when he argued that Miami (OH) doesn’t deserve a spot in the NCAA Tournament if it doesn’t win the MAC Tournament. On Monday, Miami (OH) athletic director David Sayler fired back at Pearl.
“@coachbrucepearl u are flat out wrong about @MiamiOH_BBall when u say we would finish last in the Big East. The disrespect is awful and u should not be near a TV studio covering this sport when u show your true colors!” Sayler wrote on X. “Even slipped in a ‘we’ when talking about Auburn, nice work!”
Miami (OH) is the only remaining undefeated team in college basketball. Alas, it’s worth noting the team is ranked No. 318 in ESPN’s strength of schedule rankings. Bruce Pearl pointed to the Redhawks’ lackluster schedule while making his argument last week.
“Miami (Ohio), here’s the deal,” Pearl said during a Big East college basketball studio show for TNT Sports. “Are we selecting the 68 most deserving teams? Or are we going to select the 68 best teams?
“If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. And that’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”
