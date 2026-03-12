Miami (OH) falls to UMass in Quarterfinals of MAC Tournament, undefeated season comes to end

Miami (OH)‘s undefeated season came to an end at the hands of UMass 87-83 Thursday afternoon in the Quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament. The Redhawks will head into Selection Sunday with a 31-1 record, firmly on the bubble.

While many expected No. 1 seed Miami (OH) to match up against No. 2 seed Akron in the MAC Championship Game, the Redhawks didn’t even make it out of the first game. No. 8 seed UMass, led by former South Carolina coach Frank Martin, pulled the massive upset and are just two games away from their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Two weeks ago, former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl claimed that Miami (OH) should not be in the field of 68 if they failed to win the MAC Tournament.

“With Miami (OH), here’s the deal,” Pearl said Feb. 28 on TNT. “Are we going to select the 68 most deserving teams, or are we going to select the 68 best teams? If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, Miami (OH) is gonna have to win their Tournament to qualify as a champion. As an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country. That’s going to be a difficult choice for the committee to make.”

A week later, after receiving plenty of pushback both nationally and from Miami (OH) itself, Pearl appears to have changed his tune. During halftime of last Saturday’s Michigan–Michigan State game on CBS, the former Auburn coach flip-flopped on the RedHawks’ NCAA chances while also claiming another MAC team could ultimately win its way into the 68-team field by winning this week’s conference tournament.

“(Miami OH) might not be the best team in the MAC, it might be Akron – it might be the Zips!” Pearl said, via Awful Announcing. “Five years in a row they’ve won 22-plus games. … They play fast, they’re God-oriented – I’m rooting for Akron to make the upset, that way two teams make the NCAA Tournament out of the MAC. … I’m putting Miami of Ohio in. They’re in!”

Good thing for the Redhawks, this year’s NCAA Tournament bubble is the weakest it’s been in years. However, their metrics don’t look great. Miami did not play a single game against Q1 competition, but went 2-0 against Q2 teams, 11-0 against Q3 teams. It is now 15-1 against Q4 competition following the loss to the Minutemen.