Miami (OH) head coach Travis Steele has been fined $2,500 by the MAC for his actions during the RedHawks 69-67 win over Western Michigan on Friday. Steele is also being made to reimburse a local DJ for destroying his equipment before halftime of the matchup.

Steele was called for a technical foul right before halftime of the eventual win, which caused him to knock over a speaker owned by Charles Welch, known as The Most Incredible DJ Chuck. The Miami (OH) head coach was arguing to the refs about his technical at the time of the incident.

“Miami University Men’s Basketball Coach Travis Steele has been fined $2,500 by the Mid-American Conference for halftime conduct during the Redhawks’ game at Western Michigan on Friday, February 27,” the MAC said in a statement. “The conduct violated the MAC sportsmanship policy. Steele will also reimburse for damages to equipment that may have occurred during this incident.”

Welsh — who has been the WMU men’s basketball arena DJ for the last four season — spoke to ESPN, who said that Steele busted his speaker, finding out after the game that the booth output on the back was damaged. The DJ said after taxes and shipping, he’s looking at roughly $3,000 in damage.

In addition, Welsh said he that he confronted the Miami (OH) head coach in the halftime tunnel. He called it a “little verbal confrontation.”

“He didn’t initially go into the locker room,” he told ESPN. “He was still yelling and shouting. I was like, ‘Yo, what’s your problem?'”

Welch said that Steele called him personally on Monday to apologize. Steele was understandings, saying “It’s sports. We know how it gets.”

Miami (OH) was trailing a then 10-18 Western Michigan team 30-26 at halftime. The RedHawks would eventually outscore their opposition 43-37 in the second half to pull off the last-second victory.

The win improved Miami (OH) to 29-0 on the season. Still, there’s debate that if the RedHawks don’t run the table in the MAC Tournament, they could still miss out of the NCAA Tournament despite being the lone undefeated team left in the country.



