Miami, Oklahoma, USC headline top wide receiver classes early in the 2027 cycle

While some other positions nationally have been lagging a bit on early commitments, the wide receivers group in the 2027 class is not one of them.

Of the top 11 players at the position this cycle, five are already pledged — including two of the three in Easton Royal (Texas) and Jamier Brown (Ohio State). And a few programs already have multiple blue-chip commitments in their classes, led by Miami, Oklahoma and USC.

The Trojans and Hurricanes are no real surprise given their prolific passing offenses and wide receiver development, but the Sooners are looking to get their names in that category, too. It’s still early in the cycle, and we’re sure to see some shakeup with both rankings and some of these commitments. But heading into a busy second half of the spring, Rivals breaks down the top wide receiver classes right now:

The emergence of Malachi Toney as one of the country’s best wideouts last year has only helped Mario Cristobal and Co. when it comes to recruiting elite players at the position. Carol City (Fla.) star Nick Lennear is a prime example of that. The projected five-star talent committed earlier this month, and the development he has seen from receivers coach Chris Beard was no small piece of his decision.

“I like the way he develops his receivers like Malachi Toney,” Lennear said prior to his decision. “He was a great example of real Miami football. I really liked what he did this season.”

He’s joined in the class by another Miami-area blue-chipper in Ah’Mari Stevens, who is playing 7-on-7 with Lennear this spring and summer under former NFL quarterback Cam Newton.

Despite their struggles in the passing game this year after John Mateer’s injury, Oklahoma has recruits excited about playing in Ben Arbuckle’s offense. OU already has a blue-chip quarterback commitment in Jamison Roberts and has landed a pair of dynamic targets to pair with him on the outside.

Palisades (Calif.) four-star Demare Dezeurn is a top-150 prospect nationally and committed all the way back in September over USC, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and more. He is coming off a monster junior season where he caught 64 passes for 1,372 yards (21.4 YPC) and a whopping 21 touchdowns — one every three receptions. Joining him is dynamic in-state athlete Greydon Howell, who plays quarterback at the high school level but is expected to move out to receiver once he signs.

Howell scored 47 touchdowns as a junior, throwing for 2,800 yards and rushing for another 1,500 on the ground.

It’s no surprise to see USC in the mix with top wide receivers given Lincoln Riley’s history, and this cycle is no different. The Trojans have two of the top five wideouts in California in Corona Centennial’s Quentin Hale and Chaparral’s Eli Woodard.

Both gravitated toward the idea of staying close to home, with Hale growing up a Trojans fan as an L.A. native for most of his life. Woodard, meanwhile, has jumped onto the scene over the past few months as a national recruit. In the most recent Rivals300 rankings update, he went from unranked nationally to the No. 204 overall prospect and No. 30 wideout.

In 12 games last season, Woodard hauled in 51 catches for 1,070 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added another 334 yards and a touchdown on kick/punt returns plus 32 tackles, an interception for a touchdown and seven passes defended.

Where other top receivers in the 2027 class are committed

Easton Royal – Texas

Jamier Brown – Ohio State

Benny Easter Jr. – Texas Tech

Nico Bland – Arizona State

Braylon Pope – Washington