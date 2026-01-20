Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. throws punch at Indiana DL Tyrique Tucker after national title game
After Indiana pulled off a victory over Miami in the national championship game on Monday, tempers flared. Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher appeared to throw a punch at Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker.
It’s unclear when exactly the incident occurred. However, both players had to be separated and escorted back to their respective sidelines as a result.
Fletcher made one of the big plays of the night to get Miami back in the game in the second half, rattling off a 57-yard touchdown run to put the Hurricanes on the board in the third quarter. It remained closed into the fourth quarter before Indiana ultimately pulled away to seal a historic win.
All told, Mark Fletcher took 17 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns, including the 57-yarder early in the second half. He played a crucial role in Miami’s efforts to keep pace with Indiana and keep the national championship in sight.
However, Fernando Mendoza made the ultimate game-winning play in the fourth quarter. On 4th and 5, he powered his way through the Miami defense and into the end zone to put Indiana ahead 24-21. The Hoosiers later added a field goal, and the Hurricanes had one last gasp to try and get a win.
But Carson Beck’s final pass was picked off. That allowed Indiana to run out the clock and seal its first national championship in program history. In addition, it completed a historic turnaround for Curt Cignetti’s group.
Beck ended the night 19-of-32 passing for 232 yards and a touchdown, along with the interception. Malachi Toney led the Miami receivers with 10 catches for 122 yards and a huge touchdown as part of the effort. The Hurricanes had 342 yards of offense as a group on the night.
On the Indiana side, Mendoza went 16-of-27 for 186 yards while also getting sacked three times. But his 12-yard run was what ultimately helped send Indiana to the title, taking down Miami on its home turf at Hard Rock Stadium to complete a 16-0 season.
IU totaled 317 yards of offense – 186 passing and 131 rushing – as part of a fairly balanced attack. Kaelon Black led the way on the ground with 79 yards while Roman Hemby had 60. In the receiving game, Omar Cooper had a team-high 71 yards and Charlie Becker had 65 yards while also making some crucial catches.