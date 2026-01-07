Miami transfer cornerback Charles Brantley has committed to Michigan State, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. It’s a return to East Lansing for Brantley, who previously played four seasons for the Spartans from 2021-24 before transferring to Miami last offseason.

Brantley played in only three games for the Hurricanes this year, allowing him to count it as a redshirt for eligibility purposes. He totaled one tackle.

In four years with Michigan State, Brantley appeared in 31 games and started 24. He had career numbers of 103 tackles (4.5 for loss), five interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns), 18 passes defended and one sack.

This story will be updated.