Miami vs. Ohio State live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for Cotton Bowl

A standalone matchup gets the College Football Playoff quarterfinals underway on Wednesday. Miami and Ohio State will square off at AT&T Stadium in the Cotton Bowl.

The Hurricanes sealed a trip to Arlington with a first-round victory over Texas A&M. Malachi Toney’s late rushing touchdown was the difference as Miami got a grind-it-out 10-3 win at Kyle Field. Ohio State, meanwhile, had a first-round bye after coming in as the No. 2 seed in the 12-team CFP bracket despite a Big Ten Championship loss to Indiana.

On3 is tracking the Cotton Bowl matchup between Miami and Ohio State with live updates, analysis and instant reaction. Follow along throughout the College Football Playoff first-round matchup.

By: Nick Schultz Julian Sayin throws interception, Miami seals it Looking to make something happen late, Julian Sayin threw another interception. That one, picked off by Jakobe Thomas, all but sealed a Miami victory to send the Hurricanes to the Fiesta Bowl.

By: Nick Schultz Miami cashes in with 55 seconds left Miami completed its surgical drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from CharMar Brown. All told, it took 10 plays and 5:01 to go 70 yards as the Hurricanes extended their lead to 24-14 with 55 seconds left in the Cotton Bowl. THAT’LL DO IT IN DALLAS pic.twitter.com/XuUfCnQoMG — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz 4Q: Miami driving at 2-minute timeout After Ohio State had to punt the ball back, Miami took over with 5:56 to go. The Hurricanes continued to win on the line of scrimmage and will face 2nd and 9 out of the 2-minute timeout. The Buckeyes still have all three timeouts.

By: Nick Schultz Julian Sayin finds Jeremiah Smith for 4th-down TD Facing 4th and 2, Ohio State chose to go for it instead of sending the field goal out. Julian Sayin delivered, finding Jeremiah Smith for a 14-yard touchdown to get within three points. Miami’s lead was cut to 17-14 with 13:28 left in the game. Can’t Guard Jeremiah Smith pic.twitter.com/tnamyCdIe0 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz End 3Q: Miami 17, Ohio State 7 With three quarters in the books, Miami holds a 17-7 lead over Ohio State, although the Buckeyes’ offense started to wake up out of halftime. They totaled 136 yards of offense in the third quarter while holding Miami to 43 on its lone drive of the period.

By: Nick Schultz Malachi Toney heads to tent, returns to sideline After two huge hits before the field goal, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney headed to the injury tent. However, it was a brief stay as he returned to the sideline, per the ESPN broadcast. Caleb Downs is a FORCE pic.twitter.com/Ajda4FsErz — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz 3Q: Miami 17, Ohio State 7 After Malachi Toney avoided disaster by falling on his own fumble, Miami sent out the field goal unit for a 49-yard attempt. Carter Davis sent it through the uprights to extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 17-7 with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter.

By: Nick Schultz Ohio State marches, scores first TD On the first possession of the second half, Ohio State put together a strong response. The Buckeyes went 82 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown from Bo Jackson to cut the Miami lead to 14-7 with 8:05 to go in the third quarter. Ohio State had 35 rush yards on the drive, compared to -3 in the first half as a whole. Bo Knows pic.twitter.com/0EuyGuruJK — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Second half underway Ohio State received the opening kickoff to start the third quarter, and James Peoples ran the ball out to the 17-yard line. The second half of the Cotton Bowl is underway.

By: Nick Schultz Halftime: Miami 14, Ohio State 0 Through two quarters, Miami held a 14-0 lead over Ohio State. The Hurricanes defense was the story of the half, sacking Julian Sayin three times and holding the Buckeyes to -3 rushing yards heading into the break.

By: Nick Schultz Ohio State misses long field goal before halftime After the offense appeared to find a rhythm late in the first half, Ohio State had to settle for a field goal. However, Jayden Fielding’s 49-yard attempt missed wide left, keeping it a 14-0 Miami lead.

By: Nick Schultz Julian Sayin throws pick-six after big play After finding Jeremiah Smith for a 59-yard gain, Julian Sayin threw a pick-six on a screen pass two plays later. Keionte Scott picked it off and took it back 70 yards for a touchdown, extending Miami’s lead to 14-0 with 11:49 to go in the second quarter. MIAMI PICK-SIX🤯



(via ESPN)pic.twitter.com/NA2JnImkm1 — On3 (@On3sports) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Miami strikes first on Mark Fletcher TD With a jumbo package on the field, Miami struck first in the Cotton Bowl. Carson Beck found Mark Fletcher on a fake quarterback draw to put the Hurricanes ahead 7-0. It capped off a 13-play, 83-yard drive that took 8:04. MIAMI STRIKES FIRST



The entire world is thinking run, Shannon Dawson with a MASTERFUL call



pic.twitter.com/pCw8AfC6VS — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz End 1Q: Miami 0, Ohio State 0 Through one quarter of play, Miami and Ohio State sat scoreless. The Hurricanes had 110 yards of offense while the defense held the Buckeyes to just nine total yards in the opening frame.

By: Nick Schultz Ohio State forces Miami red-zone turnover As Miami looked to convert a 3rd and 2, the Ohio State defense got a big play. Payton Pierce forced a fumble by Mark Fletcher Jr. and recover it, giving the Buckeyes the ball at their own 19-yard line with 8:57 left in the first quarter. Mark Fletcher fumbles as he enters the red zone pic.twitter.com/jhBupuYfzs — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Lorenzo Styles to the injury tent Early in the first quarter, Ohio State DB Lorenzo Styles headed to the injury tent. He is a key piece of the Buckeyes’ defense, totaling 30 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss during the regular season, as well as three passes defended.

By: Nick Schultz Coin toss Ohio State won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Miami will receive the opening kickoff to start the Cotton Bowl.

By: Nick Schultz Cotton Bowl injury updates Miami will be without defensive back Damari Brown in the Cotton Bowl, according to the CFP availability report. Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola is also out for the matchup. Check out the full College Football Playoff availability report

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Miami vs. Ohio State Ahead of kickoff, Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite against Miami in the Cotton Bowl, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 40.5. Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Quint Kessenich, Taylor McGregor

