The Indiana Hoosiers were perfect in 2025, capping the season off with a national championship on Monday night. In the process, the Hoosiers started drawing some recognition as potentially the greatest college football team there’s been.

That argument for Indiana comes down to a few things, most notably including the Hoosiers’ 16-0 record. That’s the most wins for a team in the College Football Playoff era. Of course, there’s also plenty of pushback to that argument too. In particular, based on the talent of the roster. There, other teams like 2001 Miami or 2019 LSU stand out a bit ahead of the Hoosiers.

For NFL star Micah Parsons, there’s a clear answer when comparing that LSU team to this Indiana team. The Tigers have to be the most dominant of the two. In fact, Parsons thinks it’s not even worth comparing the two teams.

“Indiana might win,” Micah Parsons wrote. “But ball knowers, I better never hear a comparison to Joe Burrow and that LSU team to this Indiana unit.”

The 2019 LSU team would go 15-0. That was, largely, on the back of their elite offense led by future first overall pick Joe Burrow. He wasn’t alone on that elite roster, though, with names like Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire also littering the roster. The next NFL Draft saw LSU tie the then record with 14 players drafted.

On their path there, LSU would go unbeaten in the regular season. That included three one-score games in the regular season compared to 10 regular season games where the Tigers scored at least 40 points. They would then go untested in the SEC Championship Game and two College Football Playoff games.

Indiana hasn’t had the chance to see how its roster handles the NFL. However, many expect fewer players to make that jump to the next level. Instead, it’s been a credit to head coach Curt Cignetti for his ability to get the veteran roster playing like a well-oiled machine. Still, quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the first overall pick.

In the regular season, Indiana only played in two one-score games. They’d then have to battle to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. After that, it was a pair of blowouts in the College Football Playoff, before a tight National Championship Game, which led to the Hoosiers’ 16-0 record.

That 16-0 record is notable in its own right. Indiana is the first team since Yale in 1894 to go 16-0 during a season. All of that will now likely contribute to the debate about the greatest college football team for years to come.