Michael Irvin on Mario Cristobal: 'He's one of our own.'

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michael Irvin, the Playmaker, had just witnessed one of the biggest plays in Miami’s illustrious history Thursday night as the Hurricanes held off Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“We going home to play for the natty,” Irvin screamed.

Irvin, Miami’s unofficial mascot after Ibis, was emotional discussing with On3 what a return to the national title game meant for his alma mater.

“Let me tell you something, this means everything because what we are rooted in, what we are born in, is what it took to get us back to where we needed to be,” Irvin told On3 Thursday night. “We went through a lot of people, but Coach (Mario) Cristobal – he is blood of this blood, he’s skin of this skin. He’s one of our own.

“There’s no way you can get back home without someone that wandered in the home. And he brought us back home because he came from that home.”

Irvin won a national title at Miami in 1987, two years before Cristobal came to UM and played on two national title teams.

“That’s what’s great about it all,” Irvin said. “It’s solidifies everything. He brought a lot of things in here (from his other coaching experiences) but he brought what we were before and we have gotten back to where we were before. Coach Cristobal deserves all the credit in the world for this.

“Once they leveled the playing field, now we got it right. Everyone’s paying for players. Now you can see what we can do.”

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips wasn’t as animated as Irvin, but certainly as ecstatic after the Hurricanes’ wild victory.

“It’s really significant because the ultimate measuring stick is how you do in the playoffs,” Phillips told On3. “We haven’t won anything relative to the national championship (this year), but no one has had a harder path than Miami and there was some question about whether they deserved to be in or not.”

Miami was the last at-large team selected in the 12-team field. Miami got in over Notre Dame, an ACC member in all sports but football. The Irish were so distraught about being left out that they opted out of playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

“I was happy for Miami being validated,” Phillips said. “I don’t feel validated because I always believed in my soul — intellectually and in my soul — that they were good enough. That they had performed well enough during the regular season. Yeah, they had a little dip in October, but it is the body of work.”

That work all started four years ago when Cristobal returned to Miami. He’s increased the Hurricanes’ win total each season: 5-7 (2022) to 7-6 (2023) to 10-3 (2024) to 12-2 (2025).

“It’s all the process and it all came together,” Irvin said. “Cristobal started this season and took the things we learned from last year. You take those things and carry over to this year. We were ‘that short’ last year, but they completed that gap. We closed that gap. That’s what team and family building is all about.”

The gap between college football conferences certainly is diminishing — and changing before our eyes. The Big Ten has won the last two national titles and is guaranteed to have a team play Miami. Also, this year marked the third consecutive season the SEC will not have a team playing for the national title, its longest stretch without doing so since a four-year stretch from 2000-03.

“It’s not about other conferences, it’s how we perform,” Phillips said. “We’re 9-4 (in the bowls), 7-2 vs. Power 4 teams. That’s a pretty emphatic statement about ACC football.

“When I came (to the ACC) five years ago, that was a point of emphasis. Not at the expense of basketball, but we needed to pay attention and prioritize football. The credit goes to those schools that invested and you can see what’s occurred.”