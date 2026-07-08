Michael Irvin predicts 'Miami will go undefeated this season'

Michael Irvin is all about the Miami Hurricanes winning the national title this upcoming season. On3 recently spoke to the former Miami star about the 2026 season, and he doesn’t beleive the Hurricanes will lose a game this year.

“I think Miami will go undefeated this season,” Michael Irvin told On3. “…Our business is hand-to-hand, man-to-man combat. Raising your skill is one thing, but as you raise your skill, you have to equally deepen your collective will since we’re going against other men, grown men. It’s a will and a skill, and that’s the key to what has to happen. You got to have that collective will.

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“New York Knicks just won a championship. A lot of people wouldn’t say that they were the best team, a physically gifted team, but their collective will together said, ‘No way we will lose.’ That’s what Miami plays on now. That’s what they know now. And Miami got a taste of playing in a championship game. We have been going back, talking about what it’ll be like for years, we can talk to where black in the face, or blue in the face, or green, whatever color you want to turn. But once you go through it’s a different thing.”

Michael Irvin says Miami Hurricanes ‘got a squad’

Irvin added, “And all of those kids, all these young men at Miami now, they won’t settle for anything else but that kind of atmosphere, that kind of game. That’s why I know we will be right back there this year. And we got a squad, bro. We got a squad.”

It’s hard to argue against Miami being a “squad” in 2026. After losing to Indiana in the national championship game last season, Miami looks poised to take it one step further in 2026.

On offense, Miami will be led by WR Malachai Toney, RB Mark Fletcher, and QB Darian Mensah, who helped Duke win the ACC last year. Defensively, DL Damon Wilson II will lead a group that finished first in the ACC in scoring defense last year.

Miami is looking to win its first national championship since 2001. Irvin knows what it’s like to win a title with the Hurricanes, helping the team win it all in 1987. He then went on to win three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.