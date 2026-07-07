Michael Irvin previews Cowboys' 2026 season: 'They're doing exactly what they need to do'

Michael Irvin is confident that the Dallas Cowboys will have a big 2026 season. On3 recently spoke to the Cowboys legend about the team’s expectations this fall, and he feels like they are more focused than they have been in recent years.

“I think right now, they’re doing exactly what they need to do,” Michael Irvin told On3. Irvin then explained what he meant by that, and it’s something he believes nobody is talking about.

“Every offseason, I don’t know, for as long as I can remember, at least certainly the last five, 10 years or so, this time of the year, the Cowboys have been in some kind of deep money fight with one of the key players,” Irvin said.

“Was it Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons. Every year, you’re like, ‘Come on, man. When can we have an offseason focus on winning and not focus on other things?’ This has finally been that offseason. Once your pick has signed the franchise tag, this became that offseason. You’re not hearing the fight, contract talk, contract talk, contract talk. Now you can talk about winning.”

Michael Irvin says Caleb Downs is ‘a great leader’

The only player who had any contract talks was George Pickens, who signed the franchise tag this offseason. Pickens, who was selected to the All-Pro Second Team last year, will play a big role in the Cowboys’ offense this fall, and Irvin is excited to see him and Lamb play together.

But the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver is also looking forward to seeing the rookie safety Caleb Downs in action. “You got both receivers for that, and they fit each other well. They play together. They play off each other well,” Irvin said. And what you’ve done on that defense is insane and incredible. And you got a young guy like Caleb Downs who can patrol the back, and he’s such a great leader. That’s what I like, a young leader. So yeah, with Quinnen Williams and those boys up front and that back end with Caleb Downs, I’m anxious to see them. I’m looking forward to seeing what the Cowboys do.”

The Cowboys are looking to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Last year, Dallas went 7-9-1 and finished the season winning just one of its last five games.