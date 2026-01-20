Michael Irvin sees Mario Cristobal’s Miami as a CFP mainstay: ‘We should be here every year’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Standing in the tunnel postgame following Indiana’s national championship win over Miami, Michael Irvin expressed optimism about where Mario Cristobal is taking the Hurricanes’ program. Moments before, the former Miami wide receiver was consoling players as they exited the field to the locker room.

Irvin has been on the sidelines for every Miami College Football Playoff game this season. He’s gone viral for some of his sideline antics. But he’s also come to know this year’s team well, featuring local stars in running back Mark Fletcher, wide receiver Malachi Toney and EDGE Rueben Bain.

“That’s going to be the difference, because those kids that are right here now saw what it’s like to be in your own home city and be on this stage,” Irvin told On3. “And they’ll feel that, and they’ll want to recreate this again.”

Miami will return Fletcher and Toney in 2025. The Hurricanes will lose talent on the line of scrimmage, notably offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and pass rushers Akheem Mesidor and Bain. But Cristobal’s program has already begun to reload.

The Hurricanes are viewed as the frontrunners to land Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah. Missouri EDGE Damon Wilson is expected to be on campus on Tuesday; he posted nine sacks in 2025.

Irvin was a member of the 1987 national title team. Cristobal was a member of two national championship-winning teams. He left Oregon to return to Miami for a shot at returning The U to the national spotlight.

The former Miami offensive lineman has accomplished that. Cristobal’s program won three CFP games just to get to Monday’s national title game. The Hurricanes will reload in the portal and with a top-10 2026 Rivals recruiting class.

Michael Irvin is convinced Cristobal has Miami firmly back on the national college football stage. Monday night proved it. The star Miami wide receiver expects the Hurricanes to continue to be in the CFP national title game.

“We should be here every year,” Irvin told On3. “We got Mario, we got players, we got the guys. These guys have tasted this. They’ve tasted it at this level in their stadium. No doubt in my mind, we’ll be back here. I told the guys, stay out here. Because sometimes you got to feel this pain to reach your greatest you, and they felt it today.”