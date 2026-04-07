Michael Malone reveals how North Carolina leaders talked him into taking job

North Carolina basketball coach Michael Malone was a surprise name to many when the hire was announced, with little college experience for the long-time NBA staple. Even for him, it was an idea which took time to see.

During his introductory press conference, Malone kept no secrets on the drawn-out process which led him to the Tar Heels job. Just weeks away from the NBA coaching carousel opening, North Carolina leaders went all-out to seal the deal despite initial hesitance.

“Every time that I said no, I was regretting that,” said Malone. “I think I was making a mistake. Jobs like North Carolina do not come up. I told Steve (Newmark) at one point, ‘I know that is a once in a lifetime opportunity.’

“This wasn’t a situation where I could say, ‘now isn’t the right time.’ This was now or never.”

Now ready to take on college basketball, both sides can laugh about the early stages of the courtship and where it led them. A new era of North Carolina basketball is underway.

Details on Michael Malone hire

Michael Malone did not jump at the opportunity to become the North Carolina coach on the first mention, instead he slowly warmed up to the idea of trying something new. The Tar Heels administration deserves credit for their perseverance, as the new coach cited.

“Just hearing his vision and talking about the ins and outs of the job,” Malone explained. “(Newmark) said this – and it resonated within me – he wants a partner in this. He’s not just looking to hire a coach who is innovative and has character and understands the tradition of excellence. But he also wants someone he can partner and build something special.”

The vision appealed to Malone, but is was one big gesture which proved to the Malone family how valuable the opportunity could prove.

“He came to the house – a lot longer than we wanted him to – on Easter Sunday,” Malone joked. “And didn’t even bring my wife flowers, which was incredible.”

Beyond the jokes about the pivotal trip, Malone explained just how key that time spent together proved in the search process as North Carolina locked up its guy.

“I’m glad they came out,” said Malone. “My first reaction when they said they wanted to fly from Indianapolis was ‘no, I’ve already said no.’ But I’m so happy that he did come because it changed my mind. It changed my wife’s mind.

“That night I felt so much better about, ‘I’m not only taking this job, I’m attacking this job.’”