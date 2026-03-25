Michigan AD Warde Manuel speaks on Dusty May's future with Wolverines amid reported interest from North Carolina

The college basketball coaching carousel reached dizzying spin levels on Tuesday when North Carolina fired coach Hubert Davis. That put one of the most coveted jobs in college athletics on the market — and Michigan coach Dusty May has been linked to the opening by multiple outlets already.

May is in the middle of his second season with the Wolverines, currently the odds-on favorite to reach the national championship game. He’d be considered a slam dunk hire.

And Michigan wants to ensure that Dusty May doesn’t even entertain the thought. Athletics director Warde Manuel opened up on the potential interest in his basketball coach to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

“I want Dusty to be the coach at Michigan for a long time and continue to achieve great success,” Manuel said. “I will actively work with him towards making all that happen.”

Presumably that means some form of contract extension or a raise, perhaps even both. Florida is already actively working toward an extension with Todd Golden, after his name also appeared on several coaching hot boards for the Tar Heels.

Dusty May, of course, has proven he’s one of the top coaches in the sport. May previously had success at Florida Atlantic, where he went 126-69 and took the Owls to a Final Four in 2023. He was a former student manager under Bob Knight.

In two years at Michigan he has compiled a 60-13 overall mark going into Friday’s Sweet 16 game against Alabama. He helped the program earn a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

More on Hubert Davis

Dusty May is a candidate for North Carolina now because Hubert Davis was dumped after his fifth year with the program. Davis had extensive ties to the program.

Davis starred at North Carolina from 1988-92 under the late Dean Smith, earning Second Team All-ACC honors in 1992. The New York Knicks drafted him in the first round of the NBA Draft and he played in the league until 2004. In addition to the Knicks, Davis had stints with the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets.

Following his playing days, Davis entered the media space as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and College GameDay. In 2011, he returned to Chapel Hill as an assistant coach under Roy Williams until 2021 when he took over following the legendary coach’s retirement. It marked Davis’ first head coaching job.

Under Davis’ watch, North Carolina amassed a 125-54 record across his five seasons. The Tar Heels also went 68-30 in ACC play during that time, including the 2024 conference regular-season title.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.