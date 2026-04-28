Michigan basketball's three stars go in top-20 of ESPN NBA mock draft

The Michigan Wolverines won the national championship on April 6, and their key pieces are now going through the NBA Draft process. If current trends hold, the program will have three first-round picks in this summer’s event.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo released an updated mock draft on Tuesday morning following the early entrant deadline with Michigan’s trio of bigs in Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. all off the board within the first 20 selections.

Lendeborg, an All-American and the Big Ten Player of the Year, led the way at No. 12 coming off the board to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who slot in there due to a pick conveyed by the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.

“Lendeborg is set to benefit from his instrumental role in Michigan’s title run, where his versatility shone through on both sides of the ball, and he shot 52.9% from 3 in his final 11 games,” Woo wrote. “Advanced age aside, he should be an attractive option for teams in the lottery that are angling to win next year, with a skill set that will be additive on any roster.”

Mara, the elite rim-protecting center and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was next off the board at No. 14 to the Charlotte Hornets after averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the champs.

“Mara played exceptionally well as Michigan rolled to the title and showcased his unique skill level at 7-3,” Woo said. “He is an excellent passer and quick processor who can be an offensive conduit, in addition to finishing simple plays. Scouts have also been impressed with his improved conditioning at his size. To realize his upside, maximizing his body and developing a reliable jump shot will be crucial — but Mara is the most gifted center in the draft, both skill- and size-wise, with a chance to sneak into the top 10 depending on how the board falls.”

Johnson, often described as Michigan’s enforcer and tone-setter, was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 20th overall selection He averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines this year.

“Johnson will have a chance to capitalize on his role in Michigan’s title run, with his physical style of play and defensive versatility holding long-term NBA appeal,” Woo wrote. “Though undersized for a 5, he has a great frame, runs the floor well, is an active rebounder and has the ability to guard multiple positions and switch situationally. That makes him a glue-guy candidate for teams looking to get more athletic up front.

“San Antonio is heavy on perimeter talent and should be considering younger frontcourt depth at this spot. The Spurs have the advantage of being able to effectively pair Victor Wembanyama with nearly any big up front, with his shooting and rim protection enabling a wide range of lineups. Johnson should draw consideration here and would give them some added muscle next to their ascending superstar.”

The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA Draft is set for May 27. This year’s event is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.