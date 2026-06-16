Report: Michigan cancels volleyball game vs. Texas Tech, to discuss prohibiting other contests

The fallout from the Brendan Sorsby saga continues. On Monday, Michigan canceled a scheduled volleyball game against Texas Tech, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

According to Dellenger, Michigan “plans to hold further discussions with its athletic staff on prohibiting contests against the Red Raiders.” The program becomes the latest to expressly state intent not to schedule Texas Tech amid the ongoing Sorsby saga.

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The controversy involves legal rulings that have made Sorsby eligible to play after Texas Tech and the NCAA declared him ineligible over sports wagering. Sorsby was granted an injunction against the NCAA that restored his eligibility temporarily, allowing him to play in 2026 after serving a two-game suspension.

Many, including the Big 12 itself, have come out staunchly against the ruling. They argue it presents an existential threat to the integrity of college athletics.

Sorsby placed dozens of sports bets while a student-athlete, including bets on his own program while at Indiana. The NCAA prohibits such activity.

Because of the legal posturing by Sorsby, the Big 12 and even programs outside the conference, like Michigan, have explored various avenues to state their own intent. Already, programs like Georgia and Nebraska have taken steps to avoid scheduling Texas Tech in athletics contests as a form of protest.

Last week, reports emerged from both athletic departments about their intent. Dellenger provided much of the reporting.

“Based on recent developments, Georgia Athletics will not schedule future contests against Texas Tech until further notice,” Georgia’s internal message read.

“Please review your sport’s current schedules and future scheduling plans. If you have any contests currently scheduled against Texas Tech, or are actively engaged in scheduling discussions with Texas Tech, please notify your sport administrator as soon as possible so we can evaluate the situation and determine next steps.

“Effective immediately, no new contests should be scheduled against Texas Tech without prior approval from the Athletics Department.”

The message from Nebraska was a bit briefer. But it carried the same directive.

“I want to reach out to let you know we will not schedule any contests vs. Texas Tech in any sport,” the memo read. “If you currently have a future contest already scheduled, please connect with (Nebraska athletic director) Troy (Dannen) immediately.”

Now Michigan has reportedly actively taken a step to cancel a contest against Texas Tech. It may not be the last, either.