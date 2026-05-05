Michigan coach Dusty May reportedly drawing interest for multiple NBA jobs

According to Front Office Sports, Michigan head coach Dusty May is a “potential target” for two NBA teams. May is fresh off a national championship in Ann Arbor in his second season in charge. But the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors might be looking to pry him away from the college game.

“The reigning national champions could be in the market for a new coach,” FOS said. “As the NBA coaching carousel takes shape, Michigan’s Dusty May has emerged as a potential target for multiple franchises… May had been tied to the Magic job before it opened, with Front Office Sports previously reporting there was mutual interest between the two parties. Multiple league sources reiterated that interest on Monday, with one adding that May could also be a candidate for the Warriors if Steve Kerr elects not to return for a 13th season with Golden State.”

We just saw the Orlando Magic crash out of the NBA playoffs after holding a 3-1 lead in a first-round series over the Detroit Pistons. Jamahl Mosley was previously the head coach for five seasons. Orlando made the playoffs three times but never advanced in the Eastern Conference. Still, a young core exists for the Magic.

As for the Warriors, they are waiting to see Kerr’s decision. He has guided the franchise through its best-ever stretch, winning four NBA Championships since being hired in 2014.

May does not have any experience coaching in the NBA, even as an assistant. His whole career has been at the college level, dating back to his first job at Eastern Michigan in 2005. Over two decades later, May cut down the nets at Michigan. The rise has been enough to at least grab the attention of a pair of NBA front offices.

Dusty May addresses unsigned contract extension with Michigan

Not too long ago, May himself sat down with FOS to discuss his unsigned contract extension. He said everything would be made official in July. Signing it was even called a “formality” by May. At the time, positive words for Michigan fans looking to keep him in the program.

“We’ve agreed to the broad terms,” May said. “We announced it at the Michigan State game last year and I’m signing it in July. Just because there’s I’s to dot and T’s to cross. To me, it’s a formality. And when I told them I wasn’t even going to entertain another college job, in my mind, that was essentially signing a contract and we would get the details worked out based on both parties agreeing to the deal.”