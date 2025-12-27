As Michigan’s coaching search reached its final stages, college football analyst Josh Pate pushed back on one of the most persistent narratives surrounding the process. He believes Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was never a realistic option for the Wolverines.

Speaking on Josh Pate’s College Football Show, Pate said speculation linking DeBoer to Michigan never aligned with what he was hearing behind the scenes.

“Because of the way this search went, you’ve got Kalen DeBoer’s name — Kalen was not coming to Michigan,” Pate stated. “We will never be able to prove that, because the calendar and the schedule didn’t work out the way people thought it needed to work out to hire him. I’m telling you, he wasn’t coming either way. I feel pretty good about that.”

Alas, that’s good news for fans in Tuscaloosa. Michigan’s search intensified this week, as outgoing Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham emerged as the program’s top target. Whittingham announced he was stepping down after 21 seasons at Utah at the end of the regular season, joking just last week that he was now “in the transfer portal.”

The move has been met with strong approval from national voices. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum called Whittingham a “very good” fit for Michigan, particularly given the program’s recent turmoil.

“I think it’s very good,” Finebaum said. “Considering where this program has been, this is a pretty significant hire for a lot of reasons. Number one, he brings an enormous record of not just winning on the football field at Utah, but he’s a culture builder. He’s a physical football coach.

“You talk about culture … What program in America needs someone who is stronger in culture more than the University of Michigan?” Finebaum continued. “So I think more than anyone else, he brings respect back to a program that has lost almost all of it. He brings integrity, and he also brings a very good football mind as long as he gets the right pieces around him.”

Moreover, Whittingham is set to succeed Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause earlier this month following a university investigation that found credible evidence he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was later charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering stemming from an incident involving the same individual.

Michigan’s instability has compounded in recent years. Prior to Moore’s hiring, former head coach Jim Harbaugh was issued a 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletic activities from August 2028 through 2038.

Finebaum also addressed how Alabama’s dramatic College Football Playoff win over Oklahoma may have ended any remaining speculation around DeBoer’s availability.

“If you had called me Friday night while I was in Norman and Alabama was down 17-nothing, I would’ve said ‘send the plane right now,’” Finebaum said. “As Kalen DeBoer and that team came back from that deficit and won the game, I think Michigan went completely off the board.”

With DeBoer firmly entrenched at Alabama and Whittingham poised to take over in Ann Arbor, Michigan appears set to prioritize stability and culture after years of upheaval. Whittingham will become the sixth head coach of the Wolverines over the past 31 seasons, serving as a reflection of the program’s hope for steadiness moving forward.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.