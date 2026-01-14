Michigan defensive back Elijah Dotson has committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Dotson spent just one season with the Wolverines out of high school.

During that season, Dotson played in 12 games at Michigan. He recorded 11 tackles, an interception and a pass defended, showing a knack for finding the ball and getting hands on it.

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Elijah Dotson was ranked as a top-100 prospect and a four-star recruit. He checked in at No. 94 nationally in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 12 cornerback in the class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Michigan, hailing from Detroit (MI) Belleville High School.

In high school, Elijah Dotson was also a track star. He specialized in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, ending as an All-State finisher five times in those events. He was also a four-time AAU Junior Olympian and a three-time New Balance All-American.

He posted personal bests in the 100-meter dash of 11.36 and in the 200-meter dash at 23.08. Quite strong times for a high school athlete.

Missouri adds Elijah Dotson, Nick Evers

In addition to Elijah Dotson, former UConn quarterback Nick Evers has committed to Missouri via the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett. He is the No. 116 QB in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Evers made three appearances for UConn this past season. In his limited action, he completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown, without throwing an interception.

Evers transferred to UConn ahead of the 2024 campaign. He began that season as the team’s starter and made nine appearances. He finished the 2024 season with 918 passing yards and five touchdowns, while throwing five interceptions. He also recorded 245 yards and three scores in the ground game.

Prior to joining UConn, Evers spent one season at Wisconsin. He didn’t see any action for the Badgers.

Evers began his collegiate career at Oklahoma. In the 2022 season, Evers made one appearance and failed to complete his lone pass attempt.