Newsstand: Michigan football has 18 players in transfer portal this cycle

The Michigan Wolverines are dealing with the roster churn that comes via a coaching change in the NIL and transfer portal era. In the early stages of the process, the Wolverines have 18 of their players in the portal so far this cycle.

Michigan players in the portal this far through late Saturday night include:

• QB Davis Warren

• QB Jadyn Davis

• RB CJ Hester

• RB Jasper Parker

• WR Fredrick Moore

• WR Semaj Morgan

• TE Brady Prieskorn

• OL Connor Jones

• OL Kaden Strayhorn

• OL Andrew Sprague

• OL Jake Guarnera

• OL Ben Roebuck

• DT Enow Etta

• EDGE Devon Baxter

• LB Cole Sullivan

• DB Elijah Dotson

• DB Zeke Berry

• DB Jaden Mangham

The transfer portal officially opened Friday, Jan. 2, and runs through Jan. 16. During that time, thousands of players across the NCAA ranks will enter and be available to speak with and visit other programs. In addition to the hopeful roster retention, there will be inevitable departures from Michigan, both due to personal goals and the uncertainty that comes with a coaching transition.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham has his staff in place, but Michigan is operating at a three-week deficit as it gets to the planning stages of the offseason. It’s not time to panic, but there are plenty of questions to sort out in the days and weeks to come.

Tweets of the day

Get 50% OFF The Wolverine + On3 + Rivals



• Transfer Portal intel

• Message Boards

+ full year of access to The Athletic



Join: https://t.co/LVio7HLG5N pic.twitter.com/A1j5VpmunY — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) January 3, 2026

Michigan has announced its full defensive/special teams staff under Kyle Whittingham.



It includes his son, Alex Whittignham, who was part of five Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs. He'll coach the linebackers.https://t.co/sR9u09op5p pic.twitter.com/wepnmKQN7u — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 3, 2026

Michigan quote of the day

“There is going to be some attrition. That’s almost always the case during a coaching change, even one in which the players are on board with the new guy after initial meetings (which many and their parents told us went well). … Some of these kids have been shopped for three weeks now, since Sherrone Moore put the program in a bad spot. Let’s not forget, he is the reason the program is where it is now. He rewarded their faith with terrible judgment, and here we are. Michigan has been working diligently to keep them happy and engaged while the coaching search proceeded. You could argue they should have hired Whittingham earlier rather than waited to see what transpired, but they had other options high on the board they wanted to explore, too. Time was of the essence, but so was getting it right.”

– TheWolverine.com’s Chris Balas on the transfer portal cycle for Michigan

Headlines of the day

Michigan football transfer portal hot board: Early targets emerge (Jan. 3)

Three storylines to watch with transfer portal in full swing: Will Michigan spend for a top WR?

Michigan football announces full defensive/special teams coaching staff

The Wolverine Basketball Show: Michigan frustrates USC, notches another casual 30-point win

INSIDE THE FORT, PART III: Michigan and the portal – playing catch-up, but there’s a plan

Michigan football transfer portal profile: Utah EDGE John Henry Daley