Yaxel Lendeborg is preparing to compete in the NCAA Tournament for Michigan. His decision to head to Ann Arbor included multiple hurdles, one of which was the NBA Draft. Lendeborg chose to return to college instead of keeping his name in. But apparently, the Wolverines also had to withstand a pretty hefty NIL offer from the Kentucky Wildcats.

“They started the number with $7 to 9 (million),” Lendeborg said via The Associated Press. “They were pretty much going off on the route like we’ll pay him anything to get here.”

Much has been made of what Kentucky spent on its group this season. Head coach Mark Pope put together a class full of players from the NCAA transfer portal, hoping to build one of the best rosters in college basketball. Unfortunately for Big Blue Nation, the experiment has not worked out. Selection Sunday saw UK get named a seven-seed after going 21-13 overall and 10-8 in SEC play.

Kentucky was not the only program going after Lendeborg last offseason. Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss were thought to be in the running. Of course, Michigan wound up being the destination. A massive win for Dusty May at the time, the acquisition has paid off nearly a year later. The Wolverines are now a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a favorite to win the national championship.

Those basketball-related accomplishments are why Lendeborg says he committed to Michigan. Money was not the only thing influencing his decision.

“I was raised without it and I went my whole life without it,” Lendeborg said. “Anything was going to make me super, super happy at the time. I was thinking long-term. What if I mess up my career because I chased the money instead of a future? Another big reason why I went with Dusty was he didn’t talk about money at all. It was all about making me better and helping me achieve my goals.”

Lendeborg did not reveal how much NIL money came his way for picking Michigan. The on-court production has been fantastic, though, averaging 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game during the 2025-2026 season. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and even got to recently experience the thrill of hitting a game-winning shot over Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

Based on what Lendeborg says, Kentucky really wanted those numbers to come in a UK uniform. Just another layer to what has been an interesting season for Pope and the Wildcats.