Michigan guard LJ Cason plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore will now look for a new college home after Dusty May accepted the Dallas Mavericks job. Late last week, Michigan promoted Mike Boynton from interim to full-time head coach, agreeing to a two-year deal to become the next head coach of the Wolverines.

Cason averaged 8.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 18.6 minutes per game this season while shooting 50.3% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after he suffered a torn ACL in late February against Illinois.

Cason, a former three-star recruit, was initially committed to Florida Atlantic under May before following him to Ann Arbor.

Michigan went 37-3 this past season, winning its first national championship since 1989. The Wolverines also had three players selected in the NBA lottery, with Morez Johnson Jr. going ninth overall to the Dallas Mavericks, Yaxel Lendeborg being selected 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors, and Aday Mara going 12th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Due to Michigan’s recent coaching change, the transfer portal will open for a 15-day window for all Wolverines basketball players beginning July 15, five days after Boynton was officially named head coach. However, every other Michigan player has already announced his intention to remain in Ann Arbor and play for Boynton, including key returners from the national championship team in Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney.