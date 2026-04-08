Michigan freshman guard Winters Grady has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.

In nine games, the Tualatin, OR native averaged 2.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.2 assists. He scored a season-high six points in Michigan‘s 101-60 drumming of Rutgers on Dec. 6.

Although he is leaving the program, Grady will forever be remembered as a National Champion in Ann Arbor. Michigan downed UConn 69-63 in the National Championship Game to win its first title since 1989.

NEW: Michigan guard Winters Grady has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/9ggJsfDgeW — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 8, 2026

Michigan‘s 2025-26 season will go down as the best in program history. The Wolverines compiled a stellar 37-3 record, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and won five of their six NCAA Tournament games by double-figures.

“(Winning a National Championship) further strengthens their bond, and we didn’t need this for that to happen because of their actions all year,” head coach Dusty May said following the title win. “We talked about it early in the season, to hang a center banner — Michigan has got a proud tradition, there’s a lot of banners on the side. There’s one lonely banner up in the middle.

And if we were having a bad practice or we didn’t have our edge, we would remind them that if we were ever going to hang another banner so that one has some company, then we can’t have these type of days or these type of practices. Usually that was one way that we could refocus our group.”

This offseason will be crucial for Dusty May and Michigan to rebuild their roster. Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara are all projected First Round NBA Draft picks, while the status’ of Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and L.J. Cason remain up in the air. Winters Grady is the first Transfer Portal departure for the Wolverines.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.