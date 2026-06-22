Michigan set to promote Mike Boynton to interim coach after Dusty May leaves for NBA

Michigan is set to promote associate head coach Mike Boynton to interim head coach, sources tell On3. The former Oklahoma State head coach steps in following Dusty May’s departure from the Wolverines for the NBA and accepting the Dallas Mavericks job.

May’s departure comes as a shock to the college basketball landscape, months removed from winning a national title in Year 2 at Michigan. Boynton will be expected to keep a roster together for the 2026-27 season.

The NCAA transfer portal will open for Michigan basketball five days after a new head coach or interim coach is hired. Players will have a 15-day window to enter the portal.

“He’s an elite basketball coach,” May said about Boynton the day before the national title game. “He did a really good job at Oklahoma State, especially considering the circumstances, and I’m not going to go on that soapbox. But he’s just as good as I am. I’m the head coach at Michigan. He’s just as good as I am. He’s just as prepared. He’s been invaluable for me.”

Boynton has been Michigan’s defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. As Oklahoma State’s head coach for seven seasons, Boynton led the Cowboys to an 119-109 record, including a trip to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and two NIT quarterfinal appearances in 2018 and 2023. He had three 20-plus win seasons.

He also has experience as a recruiter, bringing elite prospect Cade Cunningham to Oklahoma State. He later went No. 1 overall in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Wolverines’ current roster is viewed as a preseason top-five team, despite losing four starters from the national championship team. Elliot Cadeau returns at point guard and sixth man Trey McKenney is back. Michigan also added multiple transfers in the frontcourt in Cincinnati’s Moustapha Thiam, Tennessee’s J.P. Estrella and LSU’s Jalen Reed.

Five-star guard Brandon McCoy has also signed with the Wolverines and figures to be a key piece of the 2026 roster.