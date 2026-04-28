Michigan RB Jordan Marshall opens up Sherrone Moore dismissal: 'People make mistakes'

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall knew Sherrone Moore made a massive mistake that led to his dismissal in Ann Arbor. The former head coach was arrested amid a home invasion of former staffer Paige Shiver, whom he had an alleged affair with.

Moore was eventually sentenced to 18 months probation for his role in the incident, avoiding jail time. Since then, Michigan’s turned the page to new head coach Kyle Whittingham, who was at the helm of Utah for two decades.

It’s a stark contrast, but Marshall couldn’t hide the emotional rollercoaster of Moore’s arrest and eventual firing after just two years as head coach. It came after Marshall stood by his coach too.

“I mean, it was hard, like, I’m not gonna lie, I did stand by coach Moore, and I’ll still tell people today he’s a great coach,” Marshall said, via the Big Moe Podcast. “I truly believe that he made a mistake, and people make mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. You’ve made mistakes. People here made mistakes. I’ve always been taught by my mom (that) one mistake doesn’t make somebody. For me, it was hard just realizing because I’m getting bashed because I stuck by somebody that I trusted and that I truly loved.

“Like I said, you have to fall back on your faith and people that truly love you, because my value is to love everyone as they are, with their mistakes, with their wounds. And I have those wounds too that people don’t know about. People, quite honestly, don’t ask about (them), just because I look like I don’t know, I’m this public figure now. And I’ve taken a lot of things, and I try to figure it all out by myself, but truly, you need a village around you to help you.”

Moore allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with the staffer, which was found after a Title IX investigation that she corroborated. Michigan AD Warde Manuel fired Moore shortly thereafter, leading to the incident on December 10th.

Moore was originally charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering, as revealed in December. However, he accepted a plea deal on March 6th in which he pleaded no contest to lesser charges.

Moore instead pleaded “no contest” to two additional misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship and trespassing. The malicious use of a telecommunications device carries a punishment of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine plus court costs, while the trespassing charge carries a potential 30-day sentence and up to a $250 fine.

The female staff member, Shiver, at the center of this case is no longer employed by the university after her employment contract expired on February 28 and was not renewed, a school spokesperson confirmed to The Detroit News. The prosecutors said the female complainant agreed to that plea deal.