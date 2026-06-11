Michigan State outfielder Isaac Sturgess enters the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State outfielder and left-handed pitcher Isaac Sturgess has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Spartans.

Sturgess first began to make an impact at Michigan State during the 2025 season, his true freshman campaign. he appeared in 14 games, making two starts.

One of his starts came as a designated hitter, while the other came in the outfield. While Isaac Sturgess did not register a hit in 12 at-bats, he drew seven walks and one hit-by-pitch, securing a .400 on-base percentage. He added two steals and scored three runs.

As a sophomore in 2026, Isaac Sturgess became a huge part of the lineup for the Spartans. He appeared in 53 games, starting 48 of them.

In that span, he saw 192 at-bats and hit .318 on the season. He notched 61 hits, including 15 doubles, a triple and four home runs. He had 33 RBI and drew 18 walks and four hit-by-pitches. He struck out 35 times.

During the season, Isaac Sturgess had three games with at least three hits. He last did so in a series against Illinois State, in which he went 3-of-4 at the plate with two runs and two RBI. He hit a double in that game.

He also accomplished the feat against Washington in a conference matchup, going 3-of-5 at the plate with three runs. He did not have an extra-base hit in that one. And he first accomplished the feat at Notre Dame in a midweek game, going 3-of-5 at the plate with one run and two RBI. He hit a double and a home run in that contest.

It’s clear that whoever lands Isaac Sturgess will be getting a player just beginning to tap into his considerable upside, a consistent hitter who has improved his approach at the plate quite a bit in the last year. The NCAA transfer portal window for baseball closes at month’s end.