Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has committed to Northwestern out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Chiles spent the past two seasons with the Spartans.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback began his career at Oregon State. He played sparingly there, throwing only 35 passes. He would go on to transfer to Michigan State after the season.

Aidan Chiles played quite a bit for the Spartans. He threw for 2,415 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, against 11 interceptions.

His most productive game in his first season as the starter for the Spartans came in a road trip to Maryland. Chiles finished 24-of-38 passing for 363 yards and three touchdowns, though he was picked off twice.

He was injured late in the 2025 season, limiting him to action in nine games. As a result, his numbers took a step back, though there were signs of improvement. Chiles finished the 2025 campaign with 1,392 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, against three interceptions.

He posted four games with more than 200 yards passing in 2025. That included a 231-yard, four-touchdown outing in an overtime win over Boston College.

Chiles has also proven to be an above average runner. In three years he has notched 531 yards rushing, with 12 scores on the ground.

Prior to enrolling at Oregon State, Aidan Chiles was a coveted recruit. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 160 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 12 quarterback in his class and the No. 13 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Downey (CA) Downey.

In high school, Chiles helped lead Downey to a 12-3 record as a senior in 2022 and a berth in the CIF Southern Section Championship. He completed 73.2% of his passes (197-for-269) for 3,350 yards and 38 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 15 games his senior season.