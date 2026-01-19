Former Michigan State running back transfer Makhi Frazier committed to Ole Miss on Monday morning, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Frazier, who led the Spartans in rushing despite only playing nine games in 2025, will have two years of eligibility remaining in Oxford.

Frazier led Michigan State‘s meager ground game with a team-high 520 rushing yards and two touchdowns in just nine games after missing three of the Spartans’ final four games this past season. The 5-foot-10 and 210-pound Frazier is a four-star transfer and the top uncommitted running back in the portal as the No. 8 transfer RB overall in 2026, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Frazier signed with Michigan State as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of McKinney (Texas), where he was the No. 131 running back in the class, the No. 236 player out of Texas and No. 1,689 overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Frazier committed to Ole Miss after taking an official visit to the Oxford campus on Sunday, according to Nakos and On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Frazier previously visited Indiana earlier last week and was considered a strong lean for the native Texan.

Frazier would be Ole Miss’ sixth pledge since Friday and the 25th member of the Rebels’ 2026 transfer class. He joins fellow Rebels transfer Joshua Dye of Southern Utah, who led the nation in rushing last season.

Southern Utah RB, nation’s leading rusher Joshua Dye commits to Ole Miss

Former Southern Utah running back Joshua Dye committed to Ole Miss on Sunday, On3 learned. Dye, UAC Offensive Player of the Year, was the nation’s leading rusher this past season with 1,832 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 295 carries in 2025.

Dye’s commitment makes Ole Miss’ running back room one of the most dynamic in the country, if it wasn’t already. The Rebels will already enjoy the return of running back Kewan Lacy, who signed to return to the program in 2026 during Ole Miss CFP run. Lacy was a Doak Walker Award finalist this season.

Dye is joining an Ole Miss squad that defied expectations this postseason with an incredible run to the College Football Playoff national semifinals despite the abrupt coaching change that happened after the regular season. Pete Golding was elevated as head coach from defensive coordinator after former coach Lane Kiffin took the opening at rival LSU.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.