Michigan students began flocking to local bars in Ann Arbor last night and setting up encampments, hoping to secure their spots in the numerous venues for the Wolverines’ national championship showdown against UConn. TMZ Sports posted photos of the tents on the sidewalks outside of the college town’s bars.

In fairness, Michigan hasn’t won a national title since 1989 and has only appeared in the national championship twice since 2000. Oddsmakers believe Michigan students will have plenty to celebrate tonight. According to BetMGM, the Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites against UConn.

Michigan has won its five NCAA Tournament games by an average margin of 21.6 points per outing. Most recently, Michigan steamrolled Arizona in a 91-73 blowout in the Final Four.

Michigan Fans Camp Outside Bars Overnight For Title Game Madness | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/Pd8oM8jRl8 pic.twitter.com/O3e6GUyfzU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 6, 2026

However, Michigan students can’t flood the streets in celebration quite yet. Wolverines star forward Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a sprained ankle and MCL in Michigan’s win on Saturday.

Lendeborg is expected to play tonight, but he may not be at full-strength. With UConn’s front court duo of Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr., Lendeborg’s health will be pivotal to Michigan’s chances.

“It’s going to be a challenge, healthy or injured or somewhere in between,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said of defending UConn. “Obviously, the most difficult thing about UConn is their ability to get from one thing to the next to the next to the next.

“There’s no stoppage. Once they get you in action, they keep you in action. They have amazing counters and layers to their offense. It’s going to take an extremely disciplined and focused approach every single possession because if you let your guard down, they take advantage of it.”

Michigan fans will anxiously await tip-off at 8:50 p.m. ET between Michigan and UConn. The game will air live TBS, TruTV and HBO Max.

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