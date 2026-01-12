Michigan transfer offensive lineman Ty Haywood is committing to Alabama via the transfer portal, On3 has learned. The Crimson Tide are strengthening their offensive line.

As a member of the 2025 recruiting class, Haywood was a four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 48 overall player and the eighth-ranked offensive tackle in his class.

During his junior season in high school, Haywood was credited with 58 pancake blocks and zero sacks allowed in 2023. His senior season in 2024 saw him help lead a rushing attack that averaged 203 rushing yards per game and 44 rushing touchdowns.

Haywood played in two games for the Wolverines in 2025, making his collegiate debut along the Wolverines’ offensive line against Central Michigan. He later saw snaps at left tackle at Maryland.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Alabama, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Moreover, Veteran Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones has committed to Alabama out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Bingley-Jones has spent time at both Mississippi State and North Carolina in his career.

After struggling with injuries earlier in his career, Bingley-Jones was finally close to full health in 2025. It showed.

The veteran lineman recorded 25 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss and a pass defended. That came on the heels of a 2024 season with the Bulldogs in which he was limited to just four games — he tallied only seven tackles as a result.

Kedrick Bingley-Jones began his career at North Carolina. He actually spent four seasons there, notably plagued by injuries. He redshirted in his first year on campus due to injury, in 2020.

In 2021 he appeared in mostly a reserve role but saw time in 11 games. He once again appeared in 11 games in 2022, this time posting five tackles. He made two stops in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson, though, showing some real potential.

In 2023, Kedrick Bingley-Jones started two games before he missed the final 10 due to injury. So remaining healthy at Alabama will be the top priority for the new Crimson Tide defender.