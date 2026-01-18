Former Michigan quarterback Jadyn Davis has committed to East Tennessee State, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Davis spent two seasons with the Wolverines. As a true freshman in 2024, he only made one appearance. This past season, Davis played in three games. He threw two passes, one of which was an interception.

Jadyn Davis played high school football at Providence Day (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 106 overall player and No. 8 QB in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to ETSU, Davis was the No. 55 quarterback in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Davis announced his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 16, just four days after Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired.

Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore. Jadyn Davis likely would’ve seen little action again next season. Starting quarterback Bryce Underwood is returning to the Wolverines for the 2026 campaign. Additionally, Michigan has added two quarterbacks via the transfer portal this offseason.

Whittingham was the head coach at Utah from 2005-25. During his impressive tenure, he guided the Utes to a 177-88 overall record and three conference championships. Now, he’ll look to return Michigan football to prominence.

“You’ve got to get to the playoffs. That’s our expectation. That’s my expectation,” Whittingham said at his introductory press conference. “Big Ten championship, obviously, will get you to the playoffs, but if you can get to that 10-win mark, that usually is a pretty good indicator that you will be in the playoffs, especially when they expand, which is going to happen at some point soon. And so that’s the bar. At the University of Michigan, how can it be any different than that?”

Michigan posted a 9-4 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play this past season. The program hasn’t appeared in the College Football Playoff the past two seasons after winning the national title in 2023.

