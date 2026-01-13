Michigan transfer safety T.J. Metcalf has officially signed to commit to Tennessee, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was On3’s No. 123 ranked player (No. 10 ranked safety) in the Transfer Portal.

Metcalf was a key contributor on Michigan‘s defense this past season. The Birmingham, AL native recorded 58 tackles, four pass deflections, and one interception for the Wolverines. Prior to transferring to Michigan prior to the 2025 campaign, Metcalf totaled 71 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions across two seasons at Arkansas (2023-24).

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Metcalf was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 566 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 52 safety in his class and the No. 26 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Pinson Valley.

T.J. Metcalf bolsters Tennessee’s impressive Portal class

It was a disappointing season for the Volunteers, who had their eyes on a second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff appearance. They finished the season with an 8-5 record, although none of their eight wins came against a team that finished above .500.

They opened the season with a 5-1 record, with their lone loss coming against No. 6 Georgia 44-41. Disaster however struck for Josh Heupel‘s team across the final seven games, as they went 3-4 with losses to all three ranked opponents they played.

“We got to get better, absolutely,” Heupel said following Tennessee‘s 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl. “But there’s a lot of really good, young talent inside of that locker room. One of, if not the youngest teams in our league. There’s an influx of guys that we just signed that are highly talented. Yes, we have to go in the portal and get some guys, too. The talent is one thing, the development of it is the second part of it.”

“I feel really good about what we have coming back, what we have coming in, and then we got to go get some guys here in the portal and then we got to go build a football team, which is what you have to do every year when we get back in January.”

Tennessee adding Metcalf continues its strong showing in the Transfer Portal. It has already hauled in game-changing players in former Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman, linebacker Amare Campbell, and safety Dejuan Lane.

