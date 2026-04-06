Michigan-UConn: Jay Williams weighs who benefits more with national championship win

ESPN’s Jay Williams weighed who would benefit more with a win in Monday’s national championship: Michigan or UConn. The Huskies go for their seventh title all-time while the Wolverines would win their second should they come out on top.

But the national champioship hasn’t proven to be a friend to Michigan like UConn. The Wolverines are 1-6 all-time in the finals while the Huskies are 6-0.

“I mean, the stats said it right there,” Williams said on First Take. “Look at that win percentage (in the) national championship game that speaks for itself. I think for Michigan, it changes the narrative. And for UConn, it only tightens the grip, right? Like UConn already has college basketball in a choke hold right now. Just look at three Final Fours in the past four years. And in fact, you’re talking about three championships in the last four years for Dan Hurley, if they’re able to win.”

Michigan has looked like the most dominant team overall this season while UConn methodically went aboiut their schedule and stunned Duke in the Elite Eight. Both teams certainly earned their way in to the national title game, but it seems like the Wolverines could be the team of destiny in 2026.

“Think about this Michigan team and the narrative that’s been for them. Two years ago, they were 8-24 only two years ago,” Williams said. “8-24. They won a championship in 1989 but since then, it’s been the almost win a national championship program, whether it’s the Fab Five in ’92, ’93 back to back title games, getting there, not being able to get over the hump. Whether it’s the 2013 national title game where they were runner up, 2018 they were national title game runner up. Mow they get a chance to actually do this (to) cement something.

“And I’m going to tell you, it’s one of the best rebuilds. We often talk about Baylor and Scott Drew having one of the best rebuilds from where that program was. This is a powerhouse that’s been sitting there in silence for so long. Dusty May from two years ago, 8-24 to winning a chip two years later, it’s Michigan, and that’s (an) easy (answer).”