2026 Final Four: Michigan dominates Arizona, advances to national championship

A battle between No. 1 seeds closes out Saturday’s action at the 2026 Final Four. Arizona vs. Michigan served as the nightcap what looked to be an intriguing matchup.

Michigan dominated Tennessee in the Elite Eight to punch its ticket to Indianapolis, using a 21-0 run in the first half to do so. Arizona, meanwhile, rallied from a halftime deficit against Purdue to get a resounding win and return to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.

On3 is tracking the showdown between Michigan and Arizona with live updates, score, highlights and analysis. Follow along throughout the Final Four game.

By: Nick Schultz Final: Michigan 91, Arizona 73 It was all Michigan from the jump on Saturday against Arizona as the Wolverines got a dominant, 91-73 victory over the Wildcats to advance to the national championship. Aday Mara led the way with 26 points and nine rebounds while Elliot Cadeau had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

By: Nick Schultz Michigan empties the bench With 51.3 seconds to go, Michigan coach Dusty May emptied the bench. The Wolverines were less than a minute away from securing a spot in the national championship.

By: Nick Schultz U8: Michigan 81, Arizona 60 Michigan isn’t showing any signs of slowing down at the under-8 media timeout. The Wolverines are 13 for 20 in the second half, including 7-for-9 from three-point distance, and maintain an 81-60 lead. UM led by as many as 30 in the second half.

By: Nick Schultz Michigan red-hot to start second half Arizona called timeout with 12:17 to play as Michigan continued to dominate. The Wolverines started the second half 9-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point territory, to increase their lead to 72-45 over the Wildcats. THIS IS UNREAL 😱#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/2WuZqAceFD — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz U16: Michigan 56, Arizona 39 Michigan’s lead got up to 22 with 16:27 to go in Saturday’s Final Four game and held a 56-39 lead over Arizona at the under-16 media timeout. Despite dealing with injuries, Yaxel Lendeborg made two three-pointers through the first four minutes of the half.

By: Nick Schultz New Yaxel Lendeborg injury update Yaxel Lendeborg is dealing with an MCL sprain in his left knee and an ankle injury, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported. He returned to the court to start the second half and made a three-pointer with 17:47 to go in the game. YAXEL FOR 3️⃣#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/esEHYMEvly — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Second half underway Arizona had the possession arrow and got the ball out of halftime. The second half of the Final Four nightcap is underway.

By: Nick Schultz Halftime: Michigan 48, Arizona 32 It was all Michigan through the first half against Arizona as the Wolverines took a 48-32 lead into halftime. It’s the Wildcats’ largest deficit of the season. Aday Mara led the way for Michigan with 15 points and five rebounds while Morez Johnson has eight points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

By: Nick Schultz Michigan still in control before half Heading into the final timeout before halftime, Michigan stayed in control with a 38-25 lead after responding to a 9-0 run from Arizona. The Wolverines have 10 assists on 14 made field goals and have the rebounding advantage, 19-17, Will Tschetter finds Gayle open in the corner 👌#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/FYdDWIPBBV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Yaxel Lendeborg injury update After initially returning to the bench, Yaxel Lendeborg again headed back to the locker room later in the first half. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported he injured the same ankle he hurt during the Big Ten Tournament, and Michigan has not ruled him out for the second half just yet. “As you saw, Yaxel headed back to the locker room,” Wolfson said on the broadcast. “It is the same ankle he hurt in the Big Ten Tournament. They’re going to ice it, do some treatment and reevaluate him and see if he can return in the second half.”

By: Nick Schultz Arizona gets hot, Michigan takes timeout Arizona started to get something cooking with a 7-0 run in the first half. That forced Michigan to take a timeout as the Wildcats cut the Wolverines’ lead to 28-21 with 7:21 remaining until halftime. Motiejus Krivas cuts Michigan's lead to seven 👀@ArizonaMBB pic.twitter.com/V7YeO4XVLy — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Yaxel Lendeborg injured In the first half, Yaxel Lendeborg suffered an apparent left ankle injury when he stepped on an Arizona defender’s foot. After making two free throws, he was subbed out and headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported Lendeborg was receiving treatment for his ankle, but the broadcast also said the staff was looking at his knee. Yaxel Lendeborg heading back to the locker room



"Yaxel Lendeborg is getting ice, and he's getting his ankle re-taped and should be back out here as soon as they can complete that." — @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/sRbEhOyCAQ — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz U12: Michigan 22, Arizona 10 Michigan continued its strong start, shooting 9-of-18 to take a 22-10 lead over Arizona at the under-12 timeout. Aday Mara leads the Wolverines with six points while Elliot Cadeau has five points and four assists. THE WOLVERINES ARE ON FIRE 🔥#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/q74kfyW1E1 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Michigan jumps out to fast start against Arizona Through the first four minutes, Michigan sprinted out to an early 10-3 lead against Arizona. The Wolverines went 4-for-10 from the field out of the gate while the Wildcats started just 1-for-5. Four different Michigan players scored to start the game. Morez Johnson Jr. ALL the way to the cup 🔥#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/0lK2AApkcC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Yaxel Lendeborg called for 2 early fouls Just 1:22 into Saturday’s game, Yaxel Lendeborg was whistled for two fouls, which both came within a five-second span. That meant he had to head to the bench, taking Michigan’s top scorer off the floor.

By: Nick Schultz Tip-off: Michigan vs. Arizona Michigan wins the opening tip-off. The second game of the 2026 Final Four is officially underway from Lucas Oil Stadium.

By: Nick Schultz Elliot Cadeau update Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau is officially good to go for Saturday’s Final Four game. He suffered an allergic reaction this week, which delayed his trip to Indianapolis, though the sense was he would be a full go against Arizona.

By: Nick Schultz Injury updates Neither Michigan nor Arizona had any surprise injuries for the Final Four. The Wolverines will be without LJ Cason and Winters Grady, and the Wildcats did not have any new additions to the NCAA availability report.

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Michigan vs. Arizona Ahead of tip-off, Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 157.5. Tip-off time: Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS/truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

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