2026 Final Four: Michigan dominates Arizona, advances to national championship
A battle between No. 1 seeds closes out Saturday’s action at the 2026 Final Four. Arizona vs. Michigan served as the nightcap what looked to be an intriguing matchup.
Michigan dominated Tennessee in the Elite Eight to punch its ticket to Indianapolis, using a 21-0 run in the first half to do so. Arizona, meanwhile, rallied from a halftime deficit against Purdue to get a resounding win and return to the Final Four for the first time in 25 years.
On3 is tracking the showdown between Michigan and Arizona with live updates, score, highlights and analysis. Follow along throughout the Final Four game.
Final: Michigan 91, Arizona 7304/04/2026 10:32:17 PM
It was all Michigan from the jump on Saturday against Arizona as the Wolverines got a dominant, 91-73 victory over the Wildcats to advance to the national championship. Aday Mara led the way with 26 points and nine rebounds while Elliot Cadeau had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.
Michigan empties the bench04/04/2026 10:30:44 PM
With 51.3 seconds to go, Michigan coach Dusty May emptied the bench. The Wolverines were less than a minute away from securing a spot in the national championship.
U8: Michigan 81, Arizona 6004/04/2026 10:11:29 PM
Michigan isn’t showing any signs of slowing down at the under-8 media timeout. The Wolverines are 13 for 20 in the second half, including 7-for-9 from three-point distance, and maintain an 81-60 lead. UM led by as many as 30 in the second half.
Michigan red-hot to start second half04/04/2026 09:57:08 PM
Arizona called timeout with 12:17 to play as Michigan continued to dominate. The Wolverines started the second half 9-of-13 from the field, including 6-of-8 from three-point territory, to increase their lead to 72-45 over the Wildcats.
U16: Michigan 56, Arizona 3904/04/2026 09:47:47 PM
Michigan’s lead got up to 22 with 16:27 to go in Saturday’s Final Four game and held a 56-39 lead over Arizona at the under-16 media timeout. Despite dealing with injuries, Yaxel Lendeborg made two three-pointers through the first four minutes of the half.
New Yaxel Lendeborg injury update04/04/2026 09:43:29 PM
Yaxel Lendeborg is dealing with an MCL sprain in his left knee and an ankle injury, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported. He returned to the court to start the second half and made a three-pointer with 17:47 to go in the game.
Second half underway04/04/2026 09:41:35 PM
Arizona had the possession arrow and got the ball out of halftime. The second half of the Final Four nightcap is underway.
Halftime: Michigan 48, Arizona 3204/04/2026 09:18:30 PM
It was all Michigan through the first half against Arizona as the Wolverines took a 48-32 lead into halftime. It’s the Wildcats’ largest deficit of the season. Aday Mara led the way for Michigan with 15 points and five rebounds while Morez Johnson has eight points to go with four rebounds and two assists.
Michigan still in control before half04/04/2026 09:08:54 PM
Heading into the final timeout before halftime, Michigan stayed in control with a 38-25 lead after responding to a 9-0 run from Arizona. The Wolverines have 10 assists on 14 made field goals and have the rebounding advantage, 19-17,
Yaxel Lendeborg injury update04/04/2026 09:06:52 PM
After initially returning to the bench, Yaxel Lendeborg again headed back to the locker room later in the first half. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported he injured the same ankle he hurt during the Big Ten Tournament, and Michigan has not ruled him out for the second half just yet.
“As you saw, Yaxel headed back to the locker room,” Wolfson said on the broadcast. “It is the same ankle he hurt in the Big Ten Tournament. They’re going to ice it, do some treatment and reevaluate him and see if he can return in the second half.”
Arizona gets hot, Michigan takes timeout04/04/2026 08:52:45 PM
Arizona started to get something cooking with a 7-0 run in the first half. That forced Michigan to take a timeout as the Wildcats cut the Wolverines’ lead to 28-21 with 7:21 remaining until halftime.
Yaxel Lendeborg injured04/04/2026 08:50:22 PM
In the first half, Yaxel Lendeborg suffered an apparent left ankle injury when he stepped on an Arizona defender’s foot. After making two free throws, he was subbed out and headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported Lendeborg was receiving treatment for his ankle, but the broadcast also said the staff was looking at his knee.
U12: Michigan 22, Arizona 1004/04/2026 08:40:27 PM
Michigan continued its strong start, shooting 9-of-18 to take a 22-10 lead over Arizona at the under-12 timeout. Aday Mara leads the Wolverines with six points while Elliot Cadeau has five points and four assists.
Michigan jumps out to fast start against Arizona04/04/2026 08:27:22 PM
Through the first four minutes, Michigan sprinted out to an early 10-3 lead against Arizona. The Wolverines went 4-for-10 from the field out of the gate while the Wildcats started just 1-for-5. Four different Michigan players scored to start the game.
Yaxel Lendeborg called for 2 early fouls04/04/2026 08:22:33 PM
Just 1:22 into Saturday’s game, Yaxel Lendeborg was whistled for two fouls, which both came within a five-second span. That meant he had to head to the bench, taking Michigan’s top scorer off the floor.
Tip-off: Michigan vs. Arizona04/04/2026 08:19:38 PM
Michigan wins the opening tip-off. The second game of the 2026 Final Four is officially underway from Lucas Oil Stadium.
Elliot Cadeau update04/04/2026 08:08:23 PM
Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau is officially good to go for Saturday’s Final Four game. He suffered an allergic reaction this week, which delayed his trip to Indianapolis, though the sense was he would be a full go against Arizona.
Injury updates04/04/2026 07:54:10 PM
Neither Michigan nor Arizona had any surprise injuries for the Final Four. The Wolverines will be without LJ Cason and Winters Grady, and the Wildcats did not have any new additions to the NCAA availability report.
Pregame: Michigan vs. Arizona04/04/2026 07:30:58 PM
Ahead of tip-off, Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite against Michigan, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 157.5.
Tip-off time: Approx. 9:10 p.m. ET
Channel: TBS/truTV
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson
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