Michigan vs. UConn live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for national championship

Monday night, a national champion will be crowned. Michigan and UConn will square off at Lucas Oil Stadium in the 2026 title game.

The Wolverines dominated Arizona in the Final Four to punch their ticket to the national championship game for the first time since 2018. As for the Huskies, they fought off a late surge from Illinois to secure a spot in the title game for the third time in four seasons.

On3 is tracking the 2026 national championship between Michigan and UConn with live updates, score, highlights and analysis. Follow along throughout the title game.

By: Nick Schultz Michigan goes on run after hook-and-hold After a hook-and-hold foul on UConn’s Alex Karaban, Michigan took advantage. The Wolverines rattled off a 6-0 run in a 52-second span to get out to a 29-25 lead and force a Huskies timeout with 2:24 left in the first half. Yaxel puts Michigan back out front 😤#MarchMadness @umichbball pic.twitter.com/HdzXf9mCcY — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

By: Nick Schultz U4: UConn 25, Michigan 23 With four minutes left until halftime, UConn is holding on to a 25-23 lead over Michigan. Neither team has led by more than five points to start the national championship game as points come at a premium. The Wolverines are notably 0-for-7 from three-point territory, as well.

By: Nick Schultz Defense continues to shine As UConn took its first lead of the national championship, the defense was impressive on both sides. Neither team was shooting better than 40% with five minutes to go in the first half. Rejected by Mara.



Bucket by Mara.



🔥 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/B8lb1r3ulV — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 7, 2026

By: Nick Schultz U12: Michigan 11, UConn 10 With 11:57 to play in the first half, Michigan held an 11-10 lead over UConn at the under-12 timeout. The Wolverines are 4-for-12 from the field while the Huskies are 4-for-10 out of the gate to start an evenly matched game to start. Alex Karaban side steps and finds the bottom of the net for the first time tonight 🔥#MarchMadness @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/XYXZgUF7yk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

By: Nick Schultz Michigan out in front early Through the first four minutes, Michigan held a 9-4 lead at the under-16 media timeout. Elliot Cadeau had a team-high five points to start, including three free throws after an early UConn foul.

By: Nick Schultz Tip-off Michigan wins the opening tip-off. The 2026 national championship is underway from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

By: Nick Schultz National championship referees Monday’s national championship game will feature the officiating crew of James Breeding, Jeffrey Anderson and Kipp Kissinger. Greg Nixon is the standby official.

By: Nick Schultz Yaxel Lendeborg, Solo Ball injuries Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg and UConn guard Solo Ball are in their respective starting lineups. The two players are both dealing with injuries suffered in the Final Four, but are able to suit up for Monday’s national championship.

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Michigan vs. UConn Ahead of tip-off, Michigan is a 6.5-point favorite against UConn in the national championship, according to BetMGM. The over-under is at 146.5. Tip-off time: 8:50 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS/TNT/truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

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