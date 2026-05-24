Michigan Wolverines closing in on top-10 recruiting class

No program has been hotter on the recruiting trail this month than Michigan, and the Wolverines have parlayed that into a class that sits on the precipice of the top 10 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

New coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff took some time to get their feet under them after they took over in December. With a full complement of coaches and a chance to bring dozens of their top targets to campus for spring visits, they’ve more than capitalized. Coming into May, the Wolverines had just five commits and only two blue-chip pledges: quarterback Kamden Lopati and in-state defensive lineman Recarder Kitchen.

Over the past 3 1/2 weeks, they’ve tripled the number of commitments to 15 and now have 10 blue-chippers in the fold.

The latest, four-star tight end Colt Lumpris, actually flipped his initial pledge from Alabama to the Wolverines on Saturday evening.

“It felt like home,” Lumpris told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “I’m huge into academics. Another thing would be the development with Coach Whitt and the plan they have for me here. The culture here is very family-like vibe and a home. When you’re walking through (the facility) you feel it.”

Whittingham and Co. continue to add talent, depth

His commitment followed four-star safety Tavares Harrington, who gave his verbal to Michigan on Friday night. Harrington is the fourth player to commit to U-M who ranks among the top 10 players at his position nationally, along with defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey, and quarterback Kamden Lopati. The Wolverines also landed a commitment earlier this month from top-100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, beating out Missouri, Penn State, Notre Dame and a host of others.

Three more blue-chip prospects also joined the fold this month in EDGE Jayce Brewer, CB Darius Johnson, and RB Tyson Robinson.

Michigan’s 10 blue-chip commitments are tied for the sixth-highest number in the cycle with Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Oregon.

Michigan Wolverines commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Kamden Lopati, No. 119 NATL. (No. 10 QB)

Running back

Four-star Tyson Robinson, No. 213 NATL. (No. 14 RB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Quentin Burrell, No. 86 NATL. (No. 16 WR)

Tight end

Four-star Colt Lumpris, No. 268 NATL. (No. 13 TE)

Offensive line

Four-star Jakari Lipsey, No. 104 NATL. (No. 9 OT)

Three-star Sidney Rouleau, No. 429 NATL. (No. 33 IOL)

Three-star Louis Esposito No. 631 NATL. (No. 49 IOL)

Defensive line

Four-star Xavier Muhammad, No. 102 NATL. (No. 10 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Recarder Kitchen, No. 135 NATL. (No. 15 EDGE)

Four-star Jayce Brewer, No. 365 NATL. (No. 33 EDGE)

Cornerback

Four-star Darius Johnson, No. 312 NATL. (No. 36 CB)

Safety

Four-star Tavares Harrington, No. 124 NATL. (No. 8 SAF)

Three-star Maxwell Miles, No. 603 NATL. (No. 62 SAF)

Three-star Charles Woodson Jr., No. 651 NATL. (No. 71 SAF)

Athlete

Three-star Lundon Hampton, No. 970 NATL. (No. 27 ATH)