On a night where UCLA added a 20-point victory over No. 9 Nebraska to its NCAA Tournament resume, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin‘s views on player retention and the Transfer Portal took center stage in the postgame press conference.

Mere seconds into his postgame comments, Cronin delivered a strong take on why the sport of college basketball should adopt Bird Rights. Stemming from the NBA, Bird Rights allow teams to re-sign free agents while exceeding the salary cap. This encourages player retention, a rarity in today’s landscape of college basketball.

UCLA lost five players to the Transfer Portal from last season’s team, including star center Aday Mara, who is averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks for the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines this season.

“As we’re getting to the (Transfer) Portal, Bird Rights. Retain your own players and you should be able to go over the cap to retain your own players,” Cronin said. “We should do everything we can to stop these kids from transferring too much, because nobody’s going to graduate. None of you guys have gotten the phone calls I get. The guys need jobs when they’re 27 and done playing in Europe. Even for the guys that graduate, it’s hard.

“We’ve got AI coming, but they have no resume because they’ve been playing basketball. These kids aren’t gonna have degrees, that have been transferring three or four times. We’ve got to do everything we can. I know there are people at the Big Ten office that are for it. That’s why I bring it up. I told them I’d back them.”

Mick Cronin lauds importance of player retention, leading to higher graduation rates

“We should be able to go over the revenue share to be able to retain your own players,” Cronin continued. “Anything we can do to try and deter guys from moving so much that they can’t possibly graduate, because schools aren’t going to bring you back. You’re on your own school. They aren’t gonna pay to bring you back when you’re 25. You only went here for a year. It’s not the same.

“Earl Watson came back to get his degree. It’s not the same. Nobody’s gonna pay. Now because (the players) are getting paid, they’re not gonna pay for them to come back. They’re all going to be left in the dust. All of them. Very few of these guys are going to be able to retire on this money. We need to encourage guys not to transfer, so we should be able to go over the cap to retain our players.”

With the win over No. 9 Nebraska, UCLA adds a very valuable Q1 record to its NCAA Tournament resume. The Bruins are now 4-8 against Q1 opponents, 6-2 against Q2 opponents, and 10-0 against Q3/4 opponents. They have another opportunity to earn a Q1 win in their regular season finale against USC.