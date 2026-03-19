UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has grown a bit of a reputation for repeatedly expressing his displeasure with traveling for games. He, however, is ready to go for Friday’s Round of 64 matchup against UCF.

The Bruins won six of their final eight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, crawling all the way up to the No. 7 seed-line. They will be clashing with the Knights in the 7/10 game, which will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

Before UCLA jumped on the plane for Philadelphia, Mick Cronin was asked about the travel. There are many facets that likely go into it, but Cronin is excited for the Bruins’ trip to the east coast.

“We’re not concerned with travel,” Cronin said. “We’re experienced at it, and we’re looking forward to getting healthy. (Our team) is not upset with our seed. If we wanted a higher seed, we should have played better. But, we’re playing great of late. That’s all that matters. We’re looking forward to travel. I think we got into a few good restaurants, and I’m looking forward to it. I love a good chicken Philly. I’m excited.”

UCLA entering fifth NCAA Tournament under Mick Cronin

UCLA is embarking on its fifth NCAA Tournament run of the Mick Cronin era. Cronin’s first season ended in disappointment, as the Tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. At 19-12, UCLA would have probably just slipped into the field. The first actual Tournament of the Cronin era came in front of limited fans in 2021, which saw the Bruins make a miraculous run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. It fell to No. 1 seed Gonzaga on a half-court shot at the buzzer from Jalen Suggs, ending the Cinderella run.

Following that run, UCLA made the Sweet Sixteen in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023. It failed to qualify for the Tournament in 2024, and won its Round of 64 matchup against No. 10 Utah State last season before falling to No. 2 Tennessee in the Round of 32. The Bruins are a No. 7 seed for the second consecutive year.

Forward Tyler Bilodeau and star guard Donovan Dent are both expected back for UCLA‘s NCAA Tournament run, making it a true threat to make yet another run in the Big Dance under Mick Cronin. That run will begin on Friday at 7:25 PM ET against Johnny Dawkins‘ UCF program, which has lost four of its last five games.