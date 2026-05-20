Mick Cronin says Duke vs. Michigan on Prime Video has 'no chance of going through'

The upcoming Duke vs. Michigan basketball game is expected to stream on Prime Video, but Mick Cronin believes that won’t happen. While speaking with Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, the UCLA men’s basketball coach said another network will prevent the game from happening on Prime Video.

Cronin said that there’s “no chance it goes through. Not when FOX has paid hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights.” Cronin said that his team has been approached by streaming platforms to air non-conference games, but he told them “they can’t be done within the Big Ten footprint.”

Michigan and Duke announced they would play on Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Duke then announced a multi-year partnership with Amazon, giving Prime Video exclusive streaming rights to multiple Duke basketball games each season, including the Michigan game later this year.

Will FOX air the Duke vs. Michigan basketball game?

As Mick Cronin alluded to, FOX is the broadcast partner for the Big 10 Conference, and the issue is that the Big Ten believes Michigan should get a cut of the revenue from the game that is being played in a Big Ten city.

“Hopefully, it’ll be resolved. It’s a great college basketball game, given who we are, who they are in college basketball,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told reporters. “I love the opportunity to play them, but we just have to make sure everything was right.”

No matter who broadcasts the game, fans will be watching a potential national champion preview. This past season, Duke won the ACC regular-season and tournament championships and reached the Elite Eight of the national tournament. Michigan won the Big Ten regular-season title and went on to win its first national championship since 1989.

Cronin has been the head coach at UCLA since 2019. In his seven seasons in Los Angeles, Cronin has led the Bruins to five tournament appearances and one appearance in the Final Four. He has won a Pac-12 regular-season championship and was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2023.