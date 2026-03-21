Two of the most intense coaches in all of college basketball, Dan Hurley and Mick Cronin, will face off on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Hurley’s No. 2 seed UConn Huskies are seeking their third National Championship in four seasons, while Cronin is attempting to lead his No. 7 seed UCLA Bruins back to the Final Four for the first time since 2021. No. 2 UConn downed No. 15 seed Furman 82-71 and No. 7 UCLA held off No. 10 UCF 75-71 to set up the matchup.

Ahead of the game, Cronin called down critics of he and Dan Hurley‘s sideline behavior. The two head coaches have been tabbed as two of the most intense coaches in the sport due to their heated coaching style on the sidelines.

Mick Cronin on the sideline antics he and Dan Hurley have caught flak over:



"It's ridiculous. Everybody needs to get a life, bro. Come on, man. You wanna win big, but you think Coach Hurley isn't supposed to be intense? But you wanna win? Come on man."pic.twitter.com/IQCq3dXgBE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 21, 2026

“What are you talking about?” Cronin asked the reporter when asked about the sideline antics. “Caught heat? It’s ridiculous. Everybody needs to get a life, bro. Get a life, man. Come on, man. Get a life, bro. You wanna win big, but you think Coach Hurley isn’t supposed to be intense? But you wanna win? Come on man. We’re not coaching Little League buddy. Everybody doesn’t get an at-bat. Come on man. They’re paying us a lot of money to win games.”

Both coaches have gone viral in the last month for separate incidents. Cronin went viral for calling out a reporter following UCLA‘s 82-59 loss to Michigan State on Feb. 17, and Hurley was ejected for making contact with an official in the final seconds of UConn‘s 66-62 loss to Marquette on March 7.

Mick Cronin has shared many battles with UConn during stint at Cincinnati

The coaches have certainly received their fair share of flak, but this all but fuels two of the most controversial coaches in the sport. UCLA has won seven of its last nine games since the loss to Michigan State, and UConn has won six of it last eight games.

“Playing UConn? Tarris Reed is good. I was going to say I’m glad Hasheem Thabeet is not walking out there,” Cronin said. “A lot of years in the same league (American). A lot of games with UConn (when Cronin was at Cincinnati). A lot of respect for them. I would have liked a chance to play them in the Elite Eight full strength in ’23 when we had two NBA picks go down in March.

“So, you know, I tell (UConn associate head coach) Kimani (Young) he owes me for that one because he and Dan both got a raise for that title. No, they have done an unbelievable job. I think this year might be the best coaching job to have the record they have.”

Tip-off for the highly anticipated Round of 32 game is scheduled for 8:45 PM ET Sunday night. The game will be on TNT.