Since the implementation of NIL and the revamped NCAA transfer portal rules, many have called for law and order to be restored within college athletics and in particular, college football. To some, the answer is for college football to establish a commissioner to oversee the sport as a whole.

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko echoed these sentiments in a recent discussion with On3’s JD PicKell. PicKell asked Elko if there was anything he would change in college football today — and the Aggies headman was quick to answer.

“Put somebody in charge. It’s a $1.2 billion industry with not a singular voice in charge of it making decisions for the betterment of college football,” Elko said. “And I think until we get that, we’re going to continue to flounder with some of those areas. What’s best for the SEC isn’t always what’s best for the other conferences. What’s best for the other conferences isn’t always best for the SEC.

“At some point, we’re going to have to have somebody who’s capable of making rules regarding the betterment of college football, enforcement of rules and all of it. Until we get that, I think we’re all at risk of this thing not lasting like we want it to last.”

As of now, each conference has its own commissioner work alongside university presidents and athletic directors who is tasked with leading their specific groups of schools. The NCAA and its president, Charlie Baker, oversees rules and championships for every college sport. However, no single person is in charge of leading college football.

This has caused a rift to form between conferences. Entities like the SEC and Big Ten have been able to secure media rights deals superior than that of their Big 12 and ACC counterparts, adding additional revenue the other Power Four conference won’t see.

In addition, a stalemate is ongoing regarding talks of an expanded College Football Playoff format. Conference leaders have failed to agree on terms with most of the disagreements including the number of teams involved and inclusion of automatic qualifiers for specific conferences.

A counterpoint to the commissioner argument is if the chosen official will be able to lead in the best interest of college football ahead of their own personal bias. A college football commissioner would, in theory, have previously been associated with the sport in some way. If their background is connected to a specific school or conference, would they always lead in a way that doesn’t reflect personal feelings?

Regardless, many coaches, players and fans alike have expressed their interested in a central figure leading the sport. For now, the power remains fragmented.