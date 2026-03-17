Mike Francesa incorrectly cites why Zuby Ejiofor left Kansas, claims Joel Embiid as main reason

As much fun as the opening round of the NCAA Tournament is, it’s tough not to look ahead. And Sunday could bring us a thrilling matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and St. John’s Red Storm. Plenty of storylines exist if the two meet — mainly the battle between Bill Self and Rick Pitino. But Zuby Ejiofor going head-to-head with his own school brings plenty of interest.

Enough for radio host Mike Francesa to discuss Ejiofor leaving Lawrence for New York City. Except Francesa cited incorrect reasons as to why Ejiofor entered the NCAA transfer portal. He said Ejiofor did not want to play behind a current NBA star, who left KU 23 years ago.

“Remember, he left Kansas,” Francesa said. “But that was a long time ago. He left Kansas because of (Joel) Embiid. And Embiid is a different player. Embiid, when he’s healthy, is a guy that can score 50 points in the NBA. He’s a big-time talent. It’s not big deal that Embiid was over him. I mean, that happens. He came and he found a home and had one of the great careers in St. John’s. Which is about him and about Pitino developing him. They did a great job that way.”

To be fair, playing behind a college-aged Embiid likely was not fun. Embiid was one of the best players in college basketball before suffering a back injury, causing him to miss the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments. He averaged 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while being named All-Big 12 second-team and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Embiid then entered the 2014 NBA Draft and was taken third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

But Ejiofor arrived to play for Self ahead of the 2022-2023 season. His role was not as defined right away, not starting any of the 25 games played. Ejiofor only got around five minutes every time out there. In total, he went for 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Numbers have gotten much better for Ejiofor since arriving at St. John’s. He won Big East Player of the Year this season, along with another All-Big East selection. Ejiofor averaged a career-best 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Even his assist totals nearly double, dishing out 3.5 a night.

So, some revenge might be in store for Ejiofor if St. John’s does face Kansas. But Embiid will not be involved in any way, as Francesa suggested.