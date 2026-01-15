Mike Gundy to join ESPN Coaches Film Room for national championship

Former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy will be on ESPN’s Coaches Film Room broadcast during the national championship on Monday. The show, which ESPN is airing for the first time in four years, will be on ESPNU.

Gundy will be joined by fellow former head coaches Steve Addazio, Dave Clawson and Gene Chizik, along with ESPN’s Zubin Mehenti and rules analyst Jerry McGinn. Gundy was Oklahoma State’s head coach from 2005-25.

The school’s athletic administration fired Gundy on Sept. 23 after the Cowboys began the 2025 campaign with a 1-2 record. Gundy was included as a candidate in several coaching searches following the regular season, but was ultimately not hired by any program.

